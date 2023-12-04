Upgrade Canned Lentil Soup With Eggs For A Heartier Dish
With soup season fast approaching, you may be on the hunt for the perfect soup recipe to keep you warm through the cold, winter months. But with all the great canned soup options on the market, you don't have to spend hours over the stove to build the perfect bowl of soup.
When we're pressed for time, a can of soup never fails to provide some quick and convenient nourishment. Lentil soup, in particular, is loaded with protein, fiber, and minerals that make it a healthy addition to any diet. But if you're looking for a little more than your canned lentil soup has to offer, you might try zhuzhing it up with the addition of eggs.
Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, providing protein, healthy fats, and a slew of vitamins and minerals. As such, adding eggs to a can of lentil soup works to up the nutritional ante of your meal and can also help to improve the texture.
Drop an egg in it
There are a few different ways you can incorporate eggs into your canned lentil soup. Chicago-based chef Rick Gresh told Business Insider that he likes to give lentil soup the ramen treatment. "This soup is hearty and packed with veggies," Gresh explained. "Usually, I add a poached egg and Sriracha to it." Although poached eggs are different from the soft boiled eggs that usually go atop a bowl of ramen, once the poached egg is popped, the gooey yolk will bring additional thickness to the broth.
If you're looking for something even heartier, you might try turning your can of lentil soup into eshkeneh-yeh adas, or lentil egg drop soup. To make this traditional Iranian dish, simply heat the lentil soup, adding any additional vegetables you desire before introducing the eggs (potatoes are often used in eshkeneh). To finish, whip up an egg or two and pour into the broth, separating it into strands using a whisk. After just a couple of minutes, the soup will begin to thicken, and the broth will be laced with strands of soft egg.