Upgrade Canned Lentil Soup With Eggs For A Heartier Dish

With soup season fast approaching, you may be on the hunt for the perfect soup recipe to keep you warm through the cold, winter months. But with all the great canned soup options on the market, you don't have to spend hours over the stove to build the perfect bowl of soup.

When we're pressed for time, a can of soup never fails to provide some quick and convenient nourishment. Lentil soup, in particular, is loaded with protein, fiber, and minerals that make it a healthy addition to any diet. But if you're looking for a little more than your canned lentil soup has to offer, you might try zhuzhing it up with the addition of eggs.

Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, providing protein, healthy fats, and a slew of vitamins and minerals. As such, adding eggs to a can of lentil soup works to up the nutritional ante of your meal and can also help to improve the texture.