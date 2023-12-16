Secrets Behind Aldi's Innovative Supply Chain

Running a grocery store in America is challenging due to the market dominance of industry giants like Walmart and Whole Foods. Razor-thin profit margins and the evolving dynamics of home delivery and online shopping add another layer of complexity. But despite the challenges, Aldi has cracked the code to success with a stellar supply chain model — growing aggressively in the U.S. and reshaping the entire industry.

Amid its expansion to around 2,400 stores across 35 states, Aldi has changed the supermarket game. The combination of dangling rock-bottom prices and streamlining operations has tipped the scales in its favor. It all starts with the shopping carts, which the grocery store rents to shoppers for a 25-cent deposit to help curb the issue of abandoned carts. Aldi regulars also buy paper and plastic bags and even bag their own groceries, saving money on labor costs.

Even with these minor inconveniences, the fast-growing discount chain still boasts a legion of fawning fans — so how does Aldi keep customers coming for more? It turns out the German discounter got innovative with its supply chain to stand atop the food chain.