The Aldi Finds You Need For A Truly Cozy December
Aldi takes the holidays seriously. The grocer already proved this with the release of over-the-top advent calendars last month, like a wine-tasting calendar and a Pokémon-themed calendar (here are Aldi's 2023 advent calendars ranked worst to best). Now that December has arrived, Aldi is officially ramping up its holiday spirit even more. Many fun drinks and charcuterie board accompaniments make up a list of Aldi finds to fill your holiday party with festive cheer. However, December is not just about the parties, it's also about feeling cozy at home and indulging in the tastes of the holidays.
In true winter fashion, Aldi is rolling out a plethora of cozy finds that just might make customers want to treat themselves. You can find these goodies on Aldi's shelves as soon as Dec. 6. From a fruit-filled strudel to lounge-worthy house slippers, Aldi has something that checks off a box from every shopper's December wishlist.
Season's Choice Potato Tots
There's nothing better than waking up on a cold winter morning to some breakfast potatoes. Aldi's Season's Choice Potato Tots are frozen tater tots that bake into crispy bites filled with childhood nostalgia. Although they are the perfect accompaniment to some eggs and toast, potato tots also work as a side dish to any meal. In addition, they make a great snack to enjoy with a holiday movie. Customers can opt for the Loaded version with cheese and bacon or Cheesy Jalapeño. Starting Dec. 27, these tater tots will be available for $3.99.
Specially Selected Raspberry Danish Pastries
On the topic of breakfasts, the holidays are the perfect time to indulge in some morning pastries. Aldi's Specially Selected Raspberry Danish Pastries hit the shelves in the frozen aisle for $2.69 starting Dec. 6. These Danishes feature authentic, flaky pastry with a raspberry jam filling on top. A cup of coffee is the perfect pairing for these light and flaky pastries.
Crofton Tasting Flight
For those who enjoy fun tasting experiences over the holiday season, look no further than the Crofton Tasting Flights available as of Dec. 13 at Aldi. These tasting flights are available in wine and beer selections for even more variety and go for $9.99 each. This DIY tasting can turn into a fun at-home experience.
Squishmallow Holiday Slippers
Squishmallow is well-known for its adorable plushies, but did you know they have Holiday Slippers, too? The Squishmallow Holiday Slippers are available in four versions at Aldi: cat, penguin, Santa, and snowman. At $8.99, this unique find makes for an affordable and cozy holiday gift. It hits Aldi stores on Dec. 6 which means plenty of time for you or this gift receiver to wear the slippers throughout the holiday season.
Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas
The Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas are another frozen find worth keeping an eye out for beginning Dec. 13. These pockets of warmth can serve as a quick snack or make for a more filling meal. They are available in two versions, savory Chicken and the vegetarian-friendly Roasted Corn Black Bean. Each box sells for $4.99.
Benner Holiday Teas
Drinking hot cups of tea during the winter is a common habit. Tea is cozy like no other beverage, especially if it's flavored like the holidays. Benner Holiday Teas at Aldi come in varieties like Sugar Cookie, Cinnamon Spice Herbal Tea, and Candy Cane Herbal Tea. For $2.39 starting Dec. 6, customers can sip the flavors of the holidays in a mug for themselves.
Huntington Home Candle Wax Warmer Set
Candles are guaranteed to make homes a little more cozy this December. The Huntington Home Candle Wax Warmer Set is a peerless way to bring the scent of candles to any space. This wax warmer set is available in three different colors and pattern styles, with each set containing two wax warmer cubes. Find it at Aldi starting Dec. 6 for $12.99 each.
Stay Spicy Gift Set
To call hot sauce "cozy" might be a stretch but nothing warms up the holidays quite like hot sauce does. Anyone who likes adding heat to their food might appreciate the Stay Spicy Gift Set from Aldi. This gift set comes with six different types of hot sauces via a spicy sampler. It is available for $9.99 starting Dec. 6.
Ambiano Electric Wine Set
With all the house parties and get-togethers, it's no surprise that wine and alcohol consumption increases during the holidays (via UCLA Health). For a more convenient time opening bottles and serving glasses, the Ambiano Electric Wine Set comes with tools like an aerator and cork remover. This electric set is available at Aldi starting the 13th of December for $16.99.
Serra Ladies Spa Robe
With more time off due to the holidays during December, people can finally get to enjoy relaxing at home in loungewear like soft robes. The Serra Ladies Spa Robe from Aldi can bring spa day vibes to the house in three different styles: satin black, waffle white, and gauze lilac. This $12.99 robe will land in stores on Dec. 13.
Deutsche Küche German Style Red Cabbage with Apples
Aldi, a grocery store chain with German roots, naturally has a good selection of German cuisine. For example, Deutsche Küche German Style Red Cabbage with Apples sold at Aldi can give people a taste of Rotkhol, a traditional German side dish that pairs well with beef and other meats. This thinly sliced cabbage dish has a sweet and sour flavor profile thanks to ingredients like apples and vinegar. Starting Dec. 20, customers can pick up a jar of this condiment for $2.49.
Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories
To enjoy the iconic duo of wine and cheese this December, one must have the proper tools. Aldi's Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories include a vacuum wine stopper, foldable corkscrew, and wire cheese cutter, each going for $3.99. These products hit the shelves on Dec. 13 and are worth keeping an eye out for before wine and cheese night.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Tomato Mozzarella Sorrentina
Warm, carb-filled pizza always hits the spot on cold days. Beginning Dec. 20, customers at Aldi can purchase Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Tomato Mozzarella Sorrentina, a pizza snack loaded with mozzarella and tomatoes. Sorrentina refers to Italian food that comes from Sorrento, Italy. This pizza dish takes flavor inspiration from the city's popular dish, gnocchi alla Sorrentina, gnocchi floating in a tomato-mozzarella sauce. Try out these Italian flavors in the form of a pizza snack for $4.99.
Deutsche Küche Strudel
After eating so much pie in November, December needs a new cozy dessert that will help switch things up. There's something about eating fruit-filled desserts that makes this time of the year feel so cozy. That's why German strudel is a worthy alternative. Aldi is selling frozen boxes of Deutsche Küche Strudel for $3.29 beginning Dec. 20. Each box contains two strudels available in either Apple or Fruits of the Forest, a mix of apples and berries.