The Aldi Finds You Need For A Truly Cozy December

Aldi takes the holidays seriously. The grocer already proved this with the release of over-the-top advent calendars last month, like a wine-tasting calendar and a Pokémon-themed calendar (here are Aldi's 2023 advent calendars ranked worst to best). Now that December has arrived, Aldi is officially ramping up its holiday spirit even more. Many fun drinks and charcuterie board accompaniments make up a list of Aldi finds to fill your holiday party with festive cheer. However, December is not just about the parties, it's also about feeling cozy at home and indulging in the tastes of the holidays.

In true winter fashion, Aldi is rolling out a plethora of cozy finds that just might make customers want to treat themselves. You can find these goodies on Aldi's shelves as soon as Dec. 6. From a fruit-filled strudel to lounge-worthy house slippers, Aldi has something that checks off a box from every shopper's December wishlist.