How To Melt Marshmallows In Your Trusty Microwave
The microwave comes in handy for various applications, including reheating leftovers, softening butter, popping popcorn, and even baking cookies. But if you're ever craving gooey s'mores or simply want to add a sweet topping to your favorite dessert, melting marshmallows in the microwave is quick and easy.
To melt marshmallows in the microwave, it's crucial to find the proper balance between the heat setting and time intervals. Begin by choosing a microwave-safe bowl or dish that's large enough to accommodate the marshmallows without overflowing during the melting process. Long story short, marshmallows expand when heated, and if they explode, the potential mess can be a pesky situation.
Set the microwave to 50% power to prevent the marshmallows from scorching or becoming too sticky. Microwave the marshmallows in short intervals, about 15 to 30 seconds. Stir the marshmallows with a silicon spatula or spoon between intervals to distribute the heat evenly and smooth out the mixture. If the marshmallows aren't fully melted after a few intervals, continue microwaving in shorter bursts until you achieve the desired consistency. If necessary, adjust the power level. Be sure to use oven mitts or a towel to protect your hands while stirring and removing the bowl from the microwave.
Delicious treats to make with melted marshmallows
Once you've gotten the hang of melting marshmallows in the microwave, a world of sweet possibilities opens up. Lunchtime can be made a whole lot yummier with a good ol' fluffernutter sandwich — that is, marshmallow spread and peanut butter between two slices of white bread. Homemade marshmallow dip pairs well with a variety of fruits such as strawberries, cherries, and even sliced apples and pears. Love chocolate? Take things up a notch with a delectable s'mores dip. Smear a generous layer of melted marshmallows in a lightly greased baking dish, garnish it all with a cup of chocolate chips or a crushed chocolate bar, and serve with graham crackers, cinnamon sugar pretzels, or cookies. Campfire optional.
Rice Krispies Treats, of course, are another classic indulgence that has been enjoyed for nearly a century. Combine melted marshmallows with Rice Krispies cereal and a touch of butter, cut into squares, and enjoy. For popcorn balls, fold melted marshmallows into a large bowl of your go-to popcorn, whether traditional buttered, caramel corn, kettle corn, or even Moose Munch. Shape the mixture into tight spheres and let them cool in the fridge for about an hour for a unique, crunchy snack. For an effortless sauce, drizzle melted marshmallows over ice cream sundaes or baked treats.