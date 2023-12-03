How To Melt Marshmallows In Your Trusty Microwave

The microwave comes in handy for various applications, including reheating leftovers, softening butter, popping popcorn, and even baking cookies. But if you're ever craving gooey s'mores or simply want to add a sweet topping to your favorite dessert, melting marshmallows in the microwave is quick and easy.

To melt marshmallows in the microwave, it's crucial to find the proper balance between the heat setting and time intervals. Begin by choosing a microwave-safe bowl or dish that's large enough to accommodate the marshmallows without overflowing during the melting process. Long story short, marshmallows expand when heated, and if they explode, the potential mess can be a pesky situation.

Set the microwave to 50% power to prevent the marshmallows from scorching or becoming too sticky. Microwave the marshmallows in short intervals, about 15 to 30 seconds. Stir the marshmallows with a silicon spatula or spoon between intervals to distribute the heat evenly and smooth out the mixture. If the marshmallows aren't fully melted after a few intervals, continue microwaving in shorter bursts until you achieve the desired consistency. If necessary, adjust the power level. Be sure to use oven mitts or a towel to protect your hands while stirring and removing the bowl from the microwave.