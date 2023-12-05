How A Zodiac Sign Inspired The Shape Of Goldfish Crackers

There are dinosaur chicken nuggets, frosted animal cookies, and Teddy Grahams, but there is truly no animal-shaped nosh like Goldfish, the salty, crispy cracker brand with "smiles" listed as the very first ingredient on its packaging. The genesis of Goldfish crackers stands as a testament to creativity, nostalgia, and love. In 1958, Swiss businessman Oscar J. Kambly invented Goldfischli, a snack he gave his wife for her birthday. Kambly found inspiration in the stars, specifically, the zodiac sign of his beloved — Pisces.

Pisces, a water sign ruled by Neptune, is most commonly represented by a pair of fish swimming in opposite directions. Embodying the fluidity and duality of the constellation, Kambly chose the fish shape as the perfect embodiment of his wife's Piscean essence. However, Kambly's ingenuity did not stop at astrological symbolism. The baker delved further into the significance of the goldfish, discovering the carp's status as a harbinger of good luck. In many cultures, the goldfish is revered for its association with growth, happiness, and prosperity. By infusing this meaning into the crackers' core, Kambly elevated his Goldfish to a charm of fortune.