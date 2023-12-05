Miller's New Neon Xmas Tree Will Make Your Place Smell Like A Dive Bar

If you can't make it to your favorite bar this holiday season, Miller High Life will bring the bar to you. The beer brand's seasonal merchandise release is full of festive spirit and familiar aromas. According to info shared with Mashed, you can get the Merry High Light, a Christmas tree-shaped neon light, starting December 8. Aside from bringing a holiday glow to your space, it will also deliver aromas. The light is infused with a "dive bar" scent to evoke the feeling of being on your favorite stool.

This launch will celebrate Miller High Life's 120th anniversary. The brand, which has always been dive bar-adjacent, is hoping to enter your home in a unique way while paying homage to your go-to drinking spots.

Miller High Life has become synonymous with quirky holiday releases. In 2022, it celebrated the 39th anniversary of the film "A Christmas Story" by releasing an unexpected "Leg Lamp Beer Tower." The holiday-themed oddity measured over 3 feet tall and dispensed beer. The year prior, in 2021, Miller High Life honored dive bars with a festive gingerbread house that featured edible barstools and working lights. This year's release tracks with the brand's history of holiday products that think outside the box.