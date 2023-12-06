Ramp Up Your Ramen With A Dollop Of Sour Cream

When you're busy and need a quick bite, slurping down a savory bowl of ramen is as comforting as it is easy to make. If you enjoy preparing ramen the way the directions on the package specify, you're not doing anything wrong. However, you are missing out on a world of possibilities by not embracing its versatility. There are countless easy ways to upgrade instant ramen, but if you want to infuse it with a creamy dose of comforting goodness, stirring in a dollop of sour cream is an excellent choice.

Adding sour cream to your ramen thickens the thin broth while imparting a rich, slightly tangy flavor that coats your noodles. This hack should taste particularly good when you use it to highlight one of the best ramen flavors: Maruchan's savory chicken ramen. Adding this ingredient is also a worthwhile culinary decision for fancier homemade ramen recipes, especially when it complements other ingredients and spices. For example, use it to transform chicken-flavored ramen into something akin to creamy chicken noodle soup or riff on beef stroganoff with beef instant ramen.

Other creamy substitutes that can give ramen some luscious thickness include regular cream cheese, soy milk, Greek yogurt, and mayo. Even so, sour cream contributes a uniquely pleasant acidity you won't want to miss.