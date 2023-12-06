Ramp Up Your Ramen With A Dollop Of Sour Cream
When you're busy and need a quick bite, slurping down a savory bowl of ramen is as comforting as it is easy to make. If you enjoy preparing ramen the way the directions on the package specify, you're not doing anything wrong. However, you are missing out on a world of possibilities by not embracing its versatility. There are countless easy ways to upgrade instant ramen, but if you want to infuse it with a creamy dose of comforting goodness, stirring in a dollop of sour cream is an excellent choice.
Adding sour cream to your ramen thickens the thin broth while imparting a rich, slightly tangy flavor that coats your noodles. This hack should taste particularly good when you use it to highlight one of the best ramen flavors: Maruchan's savory chicken ramen. Adding this ingredient is also a worthwhile culinary decision for fancier homemade ramen recipes, especially when it complements other ingredients and spices. For example, use it to transform chicken-flavored ramen into something akin to creamy chicken noodle soup or riff on beef stroganoff with beef instant ramen.
Other creamy substitutes that can give ramen some luscious thickness include regular cream cheese, soy milk, Greek yogurt, and mayo. Even so, sour cream contributes a uniquely pleasant acidity you won't want to miss.
The proper way to add sour cream to ramen
There's a fine line between adding a touch of creaminess to a brothy dish of soup with the help of dairy and ruining your meal. For this reason, sour cream and similar ingredients should only be added to ramen once it's ready to serve. If you add sour cream to your ramen while the pot is still heating on the stove, the sudden high temperatures could cause it to curdle, resulting in an unappetizing flavor and texture. If you want to avoid this, spoon some into your bowl once it's on the dinner table. As it melts into the steaming ramen broth, it will coat the noodles in rich goodness. Creamy ramen has been trending on social media for a while. As a result, many noodle lovers are so happy with the taste that they've decided to make it their new go-to ramen upgrade.
@insta.noodls
Reply to @izzystorm13 sour cream is next level #ramen #shinramyun #tiktokfood
♬ 1, 2, 3 (feat. Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto) [Sped Up Version] – Sofia Reyes
TikTok's The Ramen Guy tried it with a squeeze of lime and a dash of Cholula hot sauce. After the experiment, he said he preferred sour cream to yogurt because of its more noticeable tanginess. "You give my noodles life," one viewer commented — and we couldn't agree more. Once you start experimenting with making ramen even better, eating bare-bones ramen packets without extra help in the flavor department might feel like a crime against your taste buds.