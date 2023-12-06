The Hidden Message You're Likely Missing In The Hershey's Kisses Logo

A logo can hold a lot of meaning — whether in the color palette, the font choice, or the graphical elements. When carefully crafted, many logos have the power to "wink" at consumers via hidden-in-plain-sight imagery. For instance, the logo of Hershey's Kisses, one of America's most beloved chocolate products, holds a subtle yet intriguing secret. Beyond its apparent simplicity, a closer examination (and a slight head tilt) reveals a cleverly embedded icon.

At first glance, the candy brand's logo sports a minimalistic look. The letters forming the word "KISSES" are capitalized and elegantly spaced, maintaining a clean aesthetic. However, the negative space, the blank area between and around the letters, conceals a secret for those with a keen eye. Upon scrutinizing the gap between the "K" and the "I," an unmistakable silhouette emerges — the distinct outline of a single Hershey's Kiss.

This unexpected design is understated yet deliberate, offering a delightful surprise for observant consumers. The Hershey's Kiss is an iconic confectionery characterized by its teardrop shape, signature foil wrapping, and paper "plume" that makes opening the foil easier. The witty incorporation of this symbol artfully represents the legendary bite-sized chocolate.