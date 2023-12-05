13 Prepackaged Holiday Cookie Doughs, Ranked From Worst To Best

Maybe the visions of sugarplums that dance in your head during the holidays don't come with an organic banner spanning the label. Simple Truth Organic Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie didn't get the memo, so it emblazoned an announcement that suggests baked goods can be better with organic ingredients. Anyone in search of a more wholesome experience can rest easy knowing that 11 out of 15 elements listed on the label begin with the word organic. The fact that the other ingredients are sugar, flour, palm oil, and chocolate might tip the balance back in the less wholesome direction. We are talking about cookies here, though, so this may be as wholesome as it gets.

Does all this focus on a seemingly more healthful formula come through when it comes to the finished product? It would be great to know first-hand from any customers. Sadly, Simple Truth Organic Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie is entirely lacking in reviews, raves or otherwise. This Kroger-only dough does appear on the Fooducate website, garnering a C-minus rating for its sugar and carb content, the inclusion of agave nectar in the recipe, and the use of soy lecithin as an emulsifier. Darn, we thought we had a good thing on our plate with this one. Instead, it seems more like a lump of coal at the bottom of our stocking.