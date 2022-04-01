Everything You Need To Know About The Skippy Peanut Butter Recall

More information on the products that were impacted can be found on the special page Skippy has devoted to the voluntary recall on their website. It's not typical for a company to publicize a recall as openly as Skippy has done, and the brand has even made announcements on Twitter and Facebook.

If you find you have one of the potentially contaminated jars, you can either return it to the store from which you purchased it or call Skippy on their customer hotline at 1-866-475-4779.

While the thought of finding a piece of peanut butter manufacturing equipment broken off into your PB&J is quite striking, it's not the first time Skippy has raced to prevent consumers from ingesting metal that might be in its peanut butter.

In 2015, The Christian Science Monitor learned from the company that a recall had been called due to the possible presence of metal shavings in the peanut butter. This one, though, was of a smaller scale, only affecting 153 cases for a total of 1,871 pounds. Interestingly, at that time it was also the Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread that suffered the mishap.