Discontinued Powerade Flavors You'll Probably Never Drink Again

Powerade is not nearly as popular as its beverage cousin, Gatorade, but the brand still produces a beloved assortment of sports drinks that have quenched thirst, replenished electrolytes, and provided great taste to millions of people since 1988. This Coca-Cola subsidiary is well-known for its sweet taste and variety of flavors. At some point, you've probably tried many Powerade flavors and found one or two that fit your fancy. Perhaps you're a die-hard for the fan-favorite white cherry or maybe your unique palate can't get enough of the strawberry lemonade flavor.

But like many products in the food and beverage industry, some flavors inevitably meet their untimely demise and are discontinued forever. It is a universal experience we've all been through. You pop into your local store after a hot summer's day in the sun, and after a diligent search, your heart melts, but not because of the heat — your go-to Powerade is nowhere to be found. There's nothing worse than finding out that your favorite Powerade flavor was pulled from the shelves when you wanted it most. So, let's explore these bygone flavors and cherish the deliciously thirst-quenching joy each sip brought us.