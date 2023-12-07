Mary Berry's Tip For Perfectly Frosting Cakes

When watching a baking show, it's hard not to feel inspired and want to bake a cake. However, without those wide spatulas and spinning stands (they're called cake turntables), it's hard to frost your cake as well as the professionals. Thankfully, there are hacks you can implement at home that make frosting easier and don't require any special equipment. Plus, a perfectly frosted cake doesn't need to be fully smoothed over and piped to perfection. Simply having even layers and a neat exterior is enough to impress.

Professional chef and baker, Mary Berry, whom you may recognize from her seven seasons as a host on the Great British Baking Show, has some simple advice for the bakers who want an easier time frosting their cakes. We've all heard of the crumb coat; a thin layer of frosting that goes on a cake to seal its crumbs before frosting it. The crumb coat is a crucial step in the frosting process. Without it, you risk dragging crumbs up into the frosting. Instead of using frosting for a crumb coat, Berry suggests that a thin layer of jam can get the job done, too. Not only will it seal the crumbs before frosting but it will also add a bit of extra moisture to the cake layers and impart a sweet flavor.