The Price Of Costco's Latest Cinnamon Roll Offering Has Shoppers Shook

Whether it's pumpkin and pecan pies for the holidays or muffins for your morning breakfast, Costco's bakery is known for turning out delicious and decadent treats. However, cinnamon rolls have always been a fan favorite. According to a 2020 Reddit post, shoppers believed the pull-apart cinnamon rolls were discontinued, but their disappearance may have been a pandemic-related pause or a rebranding opportunity.

Costco brought these iconic cinnamon rolls back in early 2023 and received praise from many fans eager to get their hands on the gooey treat. The pull-apart cinnamon rolls had previously come with 12 pieces and sold for only $6.99. The price point felt like a steal for many cinnamon roll fans, but it also led customers to become accustomed to the great deal.

The rebranding of this item for the 2023 holiday season and a near doubling in price has rubbed many consumers the wrong way. Laura from Costco Hot Finds raved about the taste and texture on Instagram, noting the pastry's holiday return and recipe change. While she called the new rolls "phenomenal" and even heated hers in the microwave for extra gooey goodness, commenters were not as enthusiastic, with one writing, "They're 12.99 now?!" and another claiming they "Loved them at $6.99 [but] won't be trying them at $12.99!!"