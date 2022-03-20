Some Costco Shoppers Say Doing This To Cinnamon Pull-A-Parts Makes Them Amazing

For many of us, resistance is futile when we're offered a fragrant, mouthwatering cinnamon roll blanketed with cream cheese frosting. And while Costco's Cinnamon Pull-A-Part certainly is a firm fan favorite, it appears even a good thing can be made better with the help of a hack as proposed by one especially devoted Pull-A-Part lover.

As the fan pointed out via Reddit, one easy way to take the sweet bread from delicious to sublime is to warm it up in the microwave oven. The user captions the post "Me taking one out to eat: meh, they don't look THAT great. Me after nuking one for 15 seconds: omg how many should I eat."

This post received a chorus of approvals from the Reddit community for the simple way of preparing the rolls for consumption, with one agreeing "Can confirm, these are dope" and another sharing "25-30 secs in the microwave (OK, I take a large section, not a single piece). DROOL."