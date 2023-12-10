Ayam Penyet: The Smashed Fried Chicken Dish From Indonesia

Here in the U.S., smashburgers have gone from trendy to ubiquitous over the past few years, but in Indonesia, smash chicken is the thing. While the original smashburgers may date for back nearly a century, ayam penyet is a more recent phenomenon that's only been around since the '90s."Ayam" is a Javanese word that means chicken, while "penyet" ... well, for some reason Google Translate is convinced that it's Javanese for "penitent." Another, more likely, translation would be "smashed" or "pressed," although perhaps this chicken compression could be seen as some kind of painful poultry penitence.

The real reason for the smashing, however, is neither to punish the chicken nor to create a clever marketing gimmick, although the latter is always a nice bonus. Instead, the smashing is intended to loosen the meat from the bones. Ayam penyet is typically made from chicken thighs. Apparently, the blow to the bird isn't meant to be so hard that it breaks the bones into fragments, but is instead a softer one that simply makes them more easily detachable by the eater. The crunchy outer coating of the chicken, however, does get broken into bits, which also serves to facilitate the eating process.