The Original Smashburger Wasn't Invented By The Similar-Named Chain

Smashburger may be known for slinging its eponymous style burgers, but the Denver-based fast food chain didn't invent the concept. The launch of the smashburger dates back more than half a century to Ashland, Kentucky. Its creation is credited to Bill Culvertson, owner of a hamburger shop called Dairy Cheer. The restaurant developed it when one of Dairy Cheer's employees learned that smashing the beef with a bean can during the grilling process got the most out of the flavor. Not the most glamorous of origin stories mind you, but it's all about the taste factor here, not about how you arrive at it.

The smashburger approach to cooking burgers involves placing the meat in a hot pan or skillet or on a flat top and smashing and flattening it out while it grills. The end product is a burger that is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and cooks up quicker than a thicker patty. At the restaurant Smashburger, they use a flat top grill to cook Certified Angus Beef burgers on high heat and hand-smash them made to order.