The Original Smashburger Wasn't Invented By The Similar-Named Chain
Smashburger may be known for slinging its eponymous style burgers, but the Denver-based fast food chain didn't invent the concept. The launch of the smashburger dates back more than half a century to Ashland, Kentucky. Its creation is credited to Bill Culvertson, owner of a hamburger shop called Dairy Cheer. The restaurant developed it when one of Dairy Cheer's employees learned that smashing the beef with a bean can during the grilling process got the most out of the flavor. Not the most glamorous of origin stories mind you, but it's all about the taste factor here, not about how you arrive at it.
The smashburger approach to cooking burgers involves placing the meat in a hot pan or skillet or on a flat top and smashing and flattening it out while it grills. The end product is a burger that is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and cooks up quicker than a thicker patty. At the restaurant Smashburger, they use a flat top grill to cook Certified Angus Beef burgers on high heat and hand-smash them made to order.
A smashing success
While smashburgers themselves have existed for over 60 years now, Smashburger only opened its first restaurant in 2007 in Denver. However, it has helped popularize the cooking method. If its rapid growth is any indication, people seem to have taken a liking to the Smashburger technique of cooking hamburgers. In fact, according to InvestorsObserver they are the quickest fast-casual chain to reach the 200-restaurant mark. There are now more than 216 Smashburger locations spread throughout 35 states and 160 cities. Perhaps unsurprisingly Colorado has the most stores with 29 and Denver, where it all started, is home to a whopping nine locations.
And Smashburger isn't the only place serving smashburgers these days either. There are food trucks, pop-ups, and other restaurateurs who have been prominently featuring this burger grilling method in their respective businesses. The smashburger trend is also starting to catch on in places outside of the U.S. including Australia. So while Smashburger didn't invent this culinary approach, they've certainly contributed to its meteoric rise in popularity over the past decade-plus.