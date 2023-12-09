Crème Brûlée Martinis Are A Boozy Take On The Classic Dessert

While the name crème brûlée might sound pretty fancy, it's just the French effect at work. In reality, the words translate to mean something pretty mundane and slightly offputting: burnt cream. In the dessert version, of course, it's not the cream itself that's burnt, but rather the sugar crust on top. You won't need a kitchen torch to make a crème brûlée martini, however; while it's plenty creamy and also quite sugary, there's usually nothing burnt about it.

There doesn't seem to be any one standard recipe for a crème brûlée martini, but rather, several variations on a drink that pretty much tastes like sweet, milky booze. One combines two parts of Irish cream liqueur with one part white chocolate liqueur and one part vanilla vodka, while another, stronger version goes with three parts vanilla vodka, one part white chocolate liqueur, one part Irish cream, and one part hazelnut liqueur. One very simple crème brûlée martini mixes one part vanilla vodka with one part coffee liqueur and stirs in three parts half-and-half, while more complicated concoctions add ingredients such as extra sugar (as if the drink needed such a thing), vanilla extract, aquafaba, and a melted caramel garnish. If you really want to show off, you can even try to do a burnt sugar topping on your crème brûlée martini, although we're not quite sure how that might affect the drinking process.