Dave's Single Vs The Big Mac: Which Is Better?

Realistically, the battle for fast food burger supremacy comes down to two restaurants: McDonald's and Wendy's. While Burger King had more locations than Wendy's as of 2022 — McDonald's dwarfed both establishments in that regard — Wendy's edged out the faux royal burger spot in total sales that year (an area where McDonald's also greatly outpaced the competition).

Of course, McDonald's and Wendy's don't just have superlative sales numbers and widespread popularity in common. Each fast food burger chain is also home to a signature burger with a staggering track record of success behind it: Dave's Single from Wendy's and the Big Mac from McDonald's. No menu item better embodies the very ethos and identity of Wendy's than the burger named for the restaurant's late great founder Dave Thomas ... a statement that's just as true about McDonald's and the Big Mac.

Now, simply declaring these two titans of the fast food world are culinary legends provides little assistance when deciding which burger is best. So to determine which is the superior sandwich — the Big Mac or Dave's Single — we taste-tested (and researched) each burger. Without further ado, here's our answer to a question that's plagued mankind for decades. Which is better: Dave's Single or the Big Mac?