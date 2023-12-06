TikTok's Coquette Food Trend, Explained

One video from TikTok user @folklaurlover showcases a bowl of macaroni and cheese topped with a pink bow. The humorous clip has received over 7,000 comments, with many just as interested in the brand of mac and cheese as the coquettish presentation. "Omg coquette mac n cheese," commented several people, while even more simply wrote, "Girl dinner."

A few of these posts, however, have sparked frustration and concern for allegedly promoting disordered eating habits. One video from user @coquette.girl.xoxo jokingly displayed a "coquette meal" of pearls and decorative hair clips, and while most commenters saw the humor in the video, a few were confused. "Wait so you guys just [don't] eat anything," one user pondered.

Another TikTok user, @annagrigoris, expressed her frustration with the trend in a video showing pictures of another person's "coquette meal," which was comprised of hard-boiled egg whites and a bowl of plain lettuce. Over 5,000 people commented, many agreeing that the meal was upsetting. While the coquette food trend is largely playful and tongue-in-cheek, every trend seemingly has its detractors.

If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 crisis support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).