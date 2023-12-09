The Butter Mistake You're Making With Homemade Chex Mix

Who doesn't love a party snack that is sweet, savory, salty, and crunchy? Homemade Chex Mix covers those bases and is extremely easy to whip up at home before a gathering. A classic Chex Mix party recipe combines three types of Chex cereal with pretzels, nuts, bagel chips, and savory seasonings like Worcestershire and garlic powder. Everything is coated in melted butter before being baked until nice and crunchy. It's difficult to mess it up, but not adding enough butter is one major problem.

While adding a ton of melted butter to crunchy cereal may seem counterintuitive, butter helps make everything extra crunchy if baked correctly. It also acts as a binder for all the ingredients, so the flavor from your seasoning mix adheres to the crunchy pieces. Unfortunately, sometimes people only add a few tablespoons of butter to several cups of mix, resulting in a dry, flavorless mess.

For the best Chex Mix, it's recommended to use 1 stick of butter for every 10 cups of the cereal and cracker mixture. If you are doubling the recipe for a larger party, double the amount of butter to ensure the ratio stays the same.