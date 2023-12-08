13 Ways To Upgrade Sugar Cookies

Cream of tartar may or may not be something you already have stocked in your kitchen pantry, but in case you're unfamiliar with it, we'd like to introduce it to you. Cream of tartar is used for a myriad of purposes, but when it comes to baking sugar cookies, this is the ultimate ingredient for achieving the right texture, taste, and color.

One of the ways cream of tartar benefits sugar cookies is by preventing them from browning so much in the oven. This can be helpful as the white color of sugar cookies is what often lends them so perfectly to the purpose of decorating. Besides affecting color, cream of tartar also improves the texture of the cookies, as the compound keeps sugar from crystallizing, thus staving away a hard or crispy cookie and keeping it soft.

Last but not least, cream of tartar boosts the flavor of sugar cookies. It brings about a tangy element that can complement the sweetness of the cookies quite well, especially if you've chosen to essence them with warming spices, like cinnamon (more on that later). All in all, cream of tartar is a great ingredient to keep in your sugar cookie repertoire; don't be surprised if you come across several sugar cookie recipes that already include it!