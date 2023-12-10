Joe's Pizza: The NYC Restaurant That Once Hired (Then Fired) Peter Parker

Joe's Pizza in New York City is a favorite among tourists and locals alike. By keeping it simple and sticking to the classics, Joe's has become one of the best pizza shops in New York. According to its website, Joe's Pizza officially debuted on the streets of NY in 1975. Its owner, Joe Pozoulli, is originally from Naples, Italy, and brought with him some tips and tricks on how to make a good pizza. Naples is, in fact, the city where pizza began. Over its 48 years of business, this "Greenwich Village institution" has become the place to grab an authentic slice for someone who wants a taste of New York. Joe's Pizza is also a restaurant that any Spider-Man fan will want to hit up while they're in New York.

Joe's Pizza is iconic for many reasons and one of these includes its appearance in the movie, "Spider-Man 2." In this 2004 movie, the second installment of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Joe's Pizza played a pivotal role. It was Peter Parker's place of work until it wasn't anymore. This is no surprise if you're constantly late (even if it's because you're saving lives and fighting crime).