Joe's Pizza: The NYC Restaurant That Once Hired (Then Fired) Peter Parker
Joe's Pizza in New York City is a favorite among tourists and locals alike. By keeping it simple and sticking to the classics, Joe's has become one of the best pizza shops in New York. According to its website, Joe's Pizza officially debuted on the streets of NY in 1975. Its owner, Joe Pozoulli, is originally from Naples, Italy, and brought with him some tips and tricks on how to make a good pizza. Naples is, in fact, the city where pizza began. Over its 48 years of business, this "Greenwich Village institution" has become the place to grab an authentic slice for someone who wants a taste of New York. Joe's Pizza is also a restaurant that any Spider-Man fan will want to hit up while they're in New York.
Joe's Pizza is iconic for many reasons and one of these includes its appearance in the movie, "Spider-Man 2." In this 2004 movie, the second installment of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Joe's Pizza played a pivotal role. It was Peter Parker's place of work until it wasn't anymore. This is no surprise if you're constantly late (even if it's because you're saving lives and fighting crime).
Spider-Man 2 features the original location of Joe's Pizza
The iconic scene that features Joe's Pizza gives audiences a glimpse into how being Spider-Man affects Peter Parker's work life. Parker rushes up to the shop late (again) to the disappointment of his boss, Mr. Aziz. Peter sports his Joe's Pizza delivery helmet and is tasked with delivering an order of pizza to an address 42 blocks away, in 7.5 minutes. Peter's attempt to speed up the completion of this impossible task was to don the Spider-Man suit and swing over to the building with the pizzas. (Spoiler alert: he doesn't make it on time.) This scene is available to watch on YouTube.
The movie features Joe's Pizza's original corner location, on Bleeker Street and Carmine Street (the address can be seen on Parker's helmet). The restaurant has since moved a few doors down on Carmine Street. Their menu features pizzas with classic toppings like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and olives. According to Reddit users, the price per slice has increased from $3.75 to $4 in the past year. These days, what hasn't increased in price? For fans looking to hit up other Spider-Man filming locations on a trip to NY, look out for Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop, a Brooklyn donut shop featured in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."