The Filling Reason To Ask For Half-And-Half Meat At Chipotle

Chipotle has a well-earned reputation for hefty burritos and burrito bowls, which often provide customers with enough food for more than one meal. But those who are extra hungry or looking to stretch their leftovers even further should consider this convenient trick. All you'll need to do is ask to split your meat between two different choices.

It might not seem like it would make a difference, but it makes sense once you consider how Chipotle operates. One of the key parts of the business model is its fast, almost assembly-line-style service. This means employees must ask you for your fillings and add them quickly to keep the line moving. If you request half of one meat and half of another, it's unlikely they'll take the time to painstakingly measure a half-scoop of each. More likely, they'll eyeball it and end up giving you two not-quite-full scoops (say, two-thirds or three-quarters), resulting in a larger amount overall.

Simply, it's more important for workers to keep the line moving and serve as many meals as possible rather than measuring out each ingredient with precision.