Chipotle Is Going Viral On TikTok Because Of Its Portion Sizes

However you feel about Chipotle's portion sizes, the reality is that the chain has made some changes to its serving styles and pricing in recent years. In September of 2020, Eat This, Not That revealed why Chipotle's portions may have started to seem smaller to customers. It wasn't because the company officially imposed smaller serving sizes; rather, the pandemic made it easier to enforce existing ones. Here's why: The rise of digital ordering meant that workers no longer experienced the social awkwardness of not giving extra food to eyebrow-raising customers standing right in front of them. "The crew will see just the way that a customer is looking at them and think, 'Oh, I better put another scoop in,'" Jack Hartung, Chipotle's CFO, described. Now, employees are able to serve more consistently.

Besides evening out its portion sizes, Chipotle has also done away with a menu loophole allowing customers to get free tortillas with burrito bowls, which some customers used as a hack to create a bigger burrito. Now, the restaurant charges $0.25 per tortilla, reports Food & Wine. Most recently, in June of 2021, Business Insider shared that Chipotle increased its menu prices by 4% to offset higher wages for the workers. So, if you want extra steak with your burrito bowl, expect to pay more for it.