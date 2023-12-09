The Hot Tip To Make Saltines The Perfect Crouton Substitute

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of saltine crackers? If your mind went straight to munching on saltines to help alleviate an upset stomach, you're not alone. Despite their reputation as being bland crackers that are easy on digestion, they're one of many old school ingredients that are making a comeback. Saltines are simple and unremarkable on their own, but those qualities also make them sneakily versatile. Out of the package, you can use them on a cheeseboard, spread on jam for a sweet snack, or simply crush them over a creamy soup, but with the help of a little heat and some oil, you can turn saltines into the perfect substitute for croutons.

Just as you can revive stale bread into croutons, you can also give saltines a makeover by quickly frying them. Thanks to how thin these crackers are, you don't even need a deep fryer to do this. Instead, a skillet or sauté pan and a few glugs of your favorite frying oil will do. When the oil reaches about 350 degrees Fahrenheit you can start frying the saltines, but be careful not to overcrowd the pan because they will cook fast. Once browned on both sides, letting them drain and cool over a baking tray lined with paper towels will help to absorb excess oil. After that, they're ready to be lightly crushed and sprinkled over salad or soup, adding crunch and flavor.