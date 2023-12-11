This Wizard Of Oz Star Was Lay's First Celebrity Spokesperson

These days, advertisements are littered with famous faces, and commercials for Lay's potato chips are no different. In 2023 alone, the brand has teamed up with Brazillian popstar Anitta, as well as a slew of sports icons — including Tom Brady and Lionel Messi — so the celebs can hawk the company's salty snack. But who was the first celeb to brandish that iconic yellow bag of Lay's on T.V.?

Though nothing short of a scaredy-cat in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," the man beneath the lion costume was hardly camera-shy in his potato chip commercials. That's right, for its first celebrity spokesperson ever, Lay's nabbed the Cowardly Lion himself, Bert Lahr.

The late actor first stepped into the brand's spotlight in 1963 and continued to film commercials throughout the decade. Despite the big-screen work for which he was already known, Lahr never dressed up as the Cowardly Lion for Lay's ad spots; he did, however, play several other characters during this run, including the Devil in 1967. Still, what's arguably even more noteworthy than his various costumes was the tagline he read in each one: "Betcha can't eat just one."