How To Melt Almond Bark For Your Next Dessert

In the world of baking, chocolate reigns supreme as a famously versatile ingredient that can be mixed, sprinkled, drizzled, and everything in between. No matter the dessert, you can be sure that including chocolate in your recipe will give it that final touch of decadence your sweet tooth is searching for. However, baking with this beloved treat does come with its share of drawbacks. If you're an avid baker, frequently using chocolate in your confections can turn it into an expensive hobby, and it's notoriously hard to manipulate. To avoid making mistakes when tempering chocolate and risking it going to waste, some bakers turn to almond bark as a chocolate alternative for creating dips or toppings.

Unlike chocolate, almond bark doesn't require tempering, which achieves a glossy finish by heating chocolate, cooling it, and heating it again. It requires a lot of practice and technical know-how to get just right, and it can be easily burned since it's not oil-based like almond bark is. With that in mind, if you're making homemade food gifts for the holidays and want to make it easier on yourself, you might consider almond bark. Of course, since it isn't actually made with cocoa butter, it won't taste as divine as real chocolate does. Even so, almond bark is infinitely easier to melt down into a silky smooth mixture. It's so easy that it can be fully melted in the microwave in a matter of minutes.