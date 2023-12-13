The Heartwarming Inspiration Behind Buc-Ee's Name
If you've taken a road trip through Texas or many other parts of the southern United States, it's hard to drive very far without encountering a Buc-ee's. The sprawling highway-side locations are a combination of a gas station, convenience store, restaurant, souvenir shop, and more. While many are familiar with the chain, fewer know how the name Buc-ee's came to be.
The name is closely related to the company's founder, Arch Aplin III. As a child, he was often called "beaver" and "bucky beaver." It's not exactly known how he got those nicknames although the latter was the name of a toothpaste mascot at the time. When Aplin needed a name for the convenience store he opened after graduating college in the early 1980s, he settled on a variation of this childhood memory, combined with the name of his beloved dog, Buck.
To this day, a beaver remains Buc-ee's logo, and beavers feature prominently in the store's products. Examples include the famous Beaver Nuggets, a craveable, sweetened puffed corn snack.
A big-time name in rest stops
Arch Aplin naturally couldn't dream how successful Buc-ee's would be when he was a kid and earned the nickname the company would later share. In 2023, the chain opened the world's largest Buc-ee's in Sevierville, Tennessee, just north of the popular tourist destination of Pigeon Forge. It includes 120 gas pumps and a car wash alongside 74,000 square feet of retail space.
If you're new to the chain, the origin of the name isn't the only thing you should know before you visit Buc-ee's. These massive, bustling rest stops can be overwhelming for first-timers. Make sure to check out the extensive selection of beef jerky and other diverse meals and snacks. While you're there, don't forget to use the famously clean restrooms.
If you're not in a rush, take some time to shop the souvenir section, which can be packed with unusual, affordable items. You may even find yourself grabbing some Buc-ee's gear (adorned with a beaver, of course) to show off your newfound love for this one-of-a-kind company.