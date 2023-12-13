The Heartwarming Inspiration Behind Buc-Ee's Name

If you've taken a road trip through Texas or many other parts of the southern United States, it's hard to drive very far without encountering a Buc-ee's. The sprawling highway-side locations are a combination of a gas station, convenience store, restaurant, souvenir shop, and more. While many are familiar with the chain, fewer know how the name Buc-ee's came to be.

The name is closely related to the company's founder, Arch Aplin III. As a child, he was often called "beaver" and "bucky beaver." It's not exactly known how he got those nicknames although the latter was the name of a toothpaste mascot at the time. When Aplin needed a name for the convenience store he opened after graduating college in the early 1980s, he settled on a variation of this childhood memory, combined with the name of his beloved dog, Buck.

To this day, a beaver remains Buc-ee's logo, and beavers feature prominently in the store's products. Examples include the famous Beaver Nuggets, a craveable, sweetened puffed corn snack.