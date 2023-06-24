Everything You Need To Know About The World's Largest Buc-Ee's

There's a reason people are getting excited about the world's largest Buc-ee's location. When you set out on a road trip, sometimes traveling for hundreds of miles across state lines, it's always nice to know that the place where you're stopping to get food, use the bathroom, and put gas in your car is a nice spot — hence why so many Americans have a loyalty to a favorite gas station convenience chain like Buc-ee's. After all, as some have pointed out in complimentary and critical ways, Buc-ee's is less of a convenience store and more of a tourist attraction.

Plus, most locations are big — very big. Think tens of thousands of square feet big. In fact, as the Buc-ee's brand has expanded and opened more locations across the South, each new one to open seems to claim the title of biggest convenience store in the world. As of June 2023, Buc-ee's is putting the finishing touches on its latest location in Sevierville, Tennessee, which currently holds the distinction of being the largest. If you've never been to Buc-ee's, you might be surprised by all the many ways this chain of expansive, reliably high-quality travel centers sets itself apart from other gas stations and convenience stores along any highway in America. Here's everything you need to know about the world's largest Buc-ee's.