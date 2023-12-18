No-Churn Mint Dark Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recipe
Indulge your sweet tooth with a homemade treat that's creamy, dreamy, and full of minty-fresh flavor: our no-churn mint dark chocolate chip ice cream. This recipe by Catherine Brookes is a game-changer for ice cream enthusiasts who love the winning combination of cool mint and decadent dark chocolate. The best part? No ice cream maker is required!
This velvety, mint-infused ice cream is generously studded with dark chocolate chips, adding pockets of crunch and deliciousness to each creamy spoonful. Whether you're an ice cream aficionado or just looking to elevate your frozen dessert game, this recipe is a simple yet luxurious solution. Best of all, Brookes' easy-to-follow recipe promises luscious homemade ice cream without the hassle of special equipment. So, gather your ingredients, clear some space in your freezer, and get ready to savor the refreshing essence of mint mingled with the irresistible allure of dark chocolate.
What ingredients will I need for this no-churn mint dark chocolate chip ice cream recipe?
Making your own ice cream is surprisingly simple, requiring just a handful of ingredients. For this recipe, you'll need condensed milk, heavy cream, peppermint extract, green food coloring, and dark chocolate chips. Brookes recommends using a good quality, highly pigmented gel food coloring, as this will provide the best color payoff and only require a small amount to be added to the recipe.
Step 1: Make the minty green base
Beat together the condensed milk, peppermint extract, and food coloring using an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment.
Step 2: Whisk in the cream
Add heavy cream and whisk on medium speed until mixture thickens and holds its shape, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add the chocolate chips
Mix in the chocolate chips until just combined.
Step 4: Spoon the ice cream into loaf pan
Transfer mixture to a 2-pound loaf pan and smooth out in an even layer.
Step 5: Freeze
Scatter extra dark chocolate chips on top, if desired, and freeze for at least 6 hours (or overnight).
Step 6: Soften and serve
Before serving, remove ice cream from the freezer for 30 minutes to slightly soften.
Can I use this no-churn mint dark chocolate chip ice cream recipe for other flavors of ice cream?
If mint chocolate chip doesn't tickle your taste buds, fear not — this recipe can easily be adapted to suit you! Keeping the base ingredients of condensed milk and heavy cream the same, there are plenty of options for playing with other flavors here.
For a touch of sophistication, try a classic vanilla bean version, adding those beautiful specks of vanilla goodness to the velvety base. For those with a penchant for chocolate, a dash of cocoa powder can transform your ice cream into a rich and indulgent treat. Feeling adventurous? Experiment with other extracts like orange, almond, or coconut. For a fruit-infused dessert, you could even fold chunks of fresh strawberry or mango through the whipped up ice cream base for a burst of natural sweetness.
The beauty of no-churn ice cream lies in its versatility, allowing you to craft a frozen masterpiece tailored to your cravings. So, let your imagination run wild and experiment with various ice cream flavors to discover your perfect scoop.
Could I make this no-churn mint dark chocolate chip ice cream in an ice cream maker?
Absolutely! While this no-churn mint dark chocolate chip ice cream recipe boasts simplicity, it can also be adapted for an ice cream maker if you have one in your kitchen.
For an ice cream maker adaptation, follow the usual steps of churning. Combine the chilled heavy cream, condensed milk, peppermint extract, and a few drops of green food coloring in the ice cream maker. Let it whirl until the mixture achieves that dreamy, creamy consistency. Once your minty base is ready, gently fold in the dark chocolate chips, ensuring an even distribution. Transfer the mixture into a container and let it firm up in the freezer.
The ice cream maker method offers an ultra smooth texture, but it is not essential here, Brookes says. Whether you choose the no-churn method or opt for the ice cream maker, the creaminess and refreshing mint flavor is sure to make this frozen treat a household favorite.
- 1 (14-ounce) can condensed milk
- 1 ½ teaspoons peppermint extract
- ⅛ teaspoon green food coloring
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ¾ cup dark chocolate chips
- Extra dark chocolate chips, for garnish
- Beat together the condensed milk, peppermint extract, and food coloring using an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment.
- Add heavy cream and whisk on medium speed until mixture thickens and holds its shape, about 5 minutes.
- Mix in the chocolate chips until just combined.
- Transfer mixture to a 2-pound loaf pan and smooth out in an even layer.
- Scatter extra dark chocolate chips on top, if desired, and freeze for at least 6 hours (or overnight).
- Before serving, remove ice cream from the freezer for 30 minutes to slightly soften.
|Calories per Serving
|309
|Total Fat
|22.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|56.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|21.9 g
|Sodium
|55.0 mg
|Protein
|4.6 g