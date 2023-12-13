Costco Decks The Halls With Junior's Christmas Tree Cheesecake

Although cheesecake is relatively simple to make, it's always been something we tend to think of as decadent, and best for special occasions or holidays. You may either love or hate the rich, creamy dessert and if you're one of the former, seeing a unique cheesecake at the grocery store could immediately make a person want to try it. That might be why Costco shoppers were thrilled to see a new item on sale: a Christmas-Tree designed New York cheesecake.

An Instagram video posted by @costcobuys shows the 48-ounce Junior's Tree Cheesecake in all its chocolate ganache festiveness. Decked out in red and green chocolate stripes and covered in tree-shaped sprinkles, the three-pound cheesecake serves 10 to 12 people.

The dessert is not only adorable, but the $25.99 price tag in the Instagram post is surprising when you consider the fact that it's sold on QVC's website for $93. Fans of Junior's were also quick to recommend the company to newbies of the brand. "Any good?? Would love to try," commented one curious person. "Their cheesecake is the best I've ever tasted," was among the replies.