The original recipe for the Hungarian Dobos torte was the farthest thing from a closely kept secret, as Mr. Dobos, upon retiring from his bakery, bequeathed it to the Budapest Confectioner's and Gingerbread Maker's Chamber of Industry with the stipulation that it be made public. Sometime during the first part of the 20th century, the recipe came to the attention of Beulah Ledner, a New Orleans resident who had started selling her home-baked cakes during the Great Depression. Not only did she tweak the cake's name to some extent — she felt that a French-style nom de gâteau would play better in a city of Creoles — but she also altered the recipe to some extent by standardizing the number of layers at eight, using chocolate custard rather than buttercream frosting between those layers, and enrobing the frosted cake in fondant.

While Ledner reigned for many years as the undisputed Doberge Queen of New Orleans, she retired in 1946 and sold both bakery and recipe to one Joe Gambino. Joe Gambino's bakery is still in business, baking doberge cake according to that recipe and adding a few more flavors to the lineup. The name doberge cake isn't patented, however, nor is the cake style, so there are numerous other bakeries and grocery stores that also offer this pastry.