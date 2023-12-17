Arbor Mist Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

We hoped we were off to a good start with the Raspberry Pink Moscato. Unfortunately, it did not follow through. This bottle comes in a lovely and inviting pink color and offers an aroma of strawberry sorbet. Then we tried it.

Reviewing wine is always fun because you get to suss out the different tasting notes from different bottles. These can be wide-ranging. We were still a little surprised to find that the best way to describe this bottle is "notes of PEZ." Yes, PEZ — like the candy that comes out of little toy dispensers. Let us explain.

Moscato already tends to have a thick mouthfeel and is sweet on its own. Then there's an added raspberry flavor. This, however, does not taste like real raspberries, which are light and contain a bright burst of flavor. Instead, this wine tastes thicker and muted. The end tastes almost chalky, which really drives home the flavor of having a bunch of PEZ dissolved into an already sweet wine.

We knew going into this that Arbor Mist is an affordable wine, but this was the only flavor that truly felt cheap. We wish the raspberry flavor was more consistent with actual fruit.