Muscadet And Moscato Are Not As Similar As They Sound

However you choose to pronounce the word tomato, you'll end up with the same juicy, red veggie. However, with Muscadet and Moscato it's not that easy: Despite the names having a similar ring, these two wines are nothing alike.

While both are types of white wine and typically have a light golden color, the flavor and mouthfeel of the two wines are much different. If you take a sip of Muscadet when you're expecting Moscato, your taste buds will be in for a big surprise. The dry, crisp, and even briny notes of Muscadet make it a favorite to enjoy with seafood, while Moscato boasts some fizziness and a lightly sweet flavor that's delicious with dessert or fruit.

Instead of purchasing the wrong wine and finding out the hard way that these two are not interchangeable, learn more about the unique characteristics of Moscato and Muscadet wines and what makes them so different.