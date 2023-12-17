Simple Chicken And Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry Recipe
Add a quick and flavorful meal to your cooking repertoire with our simple chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry. Packed with protein and vibrant veggies, this easy stir-fry by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is a testament to the beauty of simplicity in the kitchen. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a delicious and wholesome meal in no time.
Tender chicken thighs are browned to perfection, mingling with crisp Brussels sprouts to create a delicious medley of textures and flavors. The magic happens in the stir-fry pan, where these wholesome ingredients come together with a moreish sweet and savory sauce and a hint of garlic and ginger. Whether you're a busy professional, a home cook with limited time, or someone seeking a tasty fuss-free dinner option, Brookes' simple chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry is your ticket to a satisfying and nourishing meal. Get ready to experience the joy of creating a restaurant-worthy stir-fry — simple, satisfying, and brimming with flavor — right in your own kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for this simple chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry
Here's what you'll need to make this simple stir-fry. First up is the sticky sauce, made with cornstarch, rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, and sesame oil. Then you'll need a little olive oil for frying and some diced boneless skinless chicken thighs. Once these have been browned and set aside, it's time to fry the Brussels sprouts, garlic, and ginger.
Step 1: Make a cornstarch slurry
In a small bowl, mix together cornstarch and rice vinegar to make a slurry.
Step 2: Mix up the stir-fry sauce
Add honey, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and cornstarch slurry to a larger bowl and mix well. Set aside.
Step 3: Heat some oil
Place 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Cook chicken
Add diced chicken and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Set aside.
Step 5: Stir-fry the sprouts
Add Brussels sprouts to the same pan and stir-fry until tender and slightly charred, about 10 minutes.
Step 6: Add garlic and ginger
Add garlic and ginger and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 7: Stir in the chicken and sauce
Return chicken to the pan along with the soy sauce mixture. Reduce heat to low and stir until ingredients are heated through and coated in sauce.
Step 8: Serve and garnish
Serve stir-fry over rice and garnished with chopped green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.
Can I switch up the ingredients in this chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry?
No problem! Brookes' chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry is a versatile canvas for your culinary creativity. Feel free to customize the ingredients to suit your taste preferences or make use of what's available in your kitchen.
If you're in the mood for an extra burst of color and nutrition, consider adding a rainbow of bell peppers or some thinly sliced carrots. For a touch of sweetness, toss in some snap peas or broccoli florets. You can also experiment with different proteins, like shrimp or tofu, for a variation on the chicken. Whether you're a fan of a spicy kick or prefer a milder taste, adjusting the seasonings or introducing a splash of your favorite sauce can make this dish uniquely yours. So, go ahead and get creative in the kitchen — switch up the ingredients, play with the flavors, and make this stir-fry a reflection of your personal cooking style.
How should I store leftover chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry?
Don't let those delicious leftovers go to waste! Storing any extra stir-fry is a breeze, ensuring you can savor the flavors for another delightful meal.
Once your stir-fry has cooled to room temperature, transfer any remaining portions into airtight containers. Refrigerate the containers promptly to keep the ingredients fresh. Brookes does not recommend freezing this dish, as that may compromise its texture (nobody like a soggy sprout!).
When reheating, opt for methods that preserve the crispiness of the Brussels sprouts and the succulence of the chicken. A quick toss in a hot skillet or wok will revive the stir-fry's vibrant flavors. If you're reheating in the microwave, consider adding a sprinkle of water to maintain moisture.
Stored properly, your leftover chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry can be a convenient and delicious option for busy days. So, embrace the ease of reheating and enjoy this flavorful dish all over again.
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, diced
- 2 heaping cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch chunk ginger, minced
- Rice, for serving
- Chopped green onion, for garnish
- Sesame seeds, for garnish
- In a small bowl, mix together cornstarch and rice vinegar to make a slurry.
- Add honey, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and cornstarch slurry to a larger bowl and mix well. Set aside.
- Place 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
- Add diced chicken and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Set aside.
- Add Brussels sprouts to the same pan and stir-fry until tender and slightly charred, about 10 minutes.
- Add garlic and ginger and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Return chicken to the pan along with the soy sauce mixture. Reduce heat to low and stir until ingredients are heated through and coated in sauce.
- Serve stir-fry over rice and garnished with chopped green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|515
|Total Fat
|37.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|148.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|7.2 g
|Sodium
|1,017.6 mg
|Protein
|28.5 g