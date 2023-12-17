Simple Chicken And Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry Recipe

Add a quick and flavorful meal to your cooking repertoire with our simple chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry. Packed with protein and vibrant veggies, this easy stir-fry by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is a testament to the beauty of simplicity in the kitchen. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a delicious and wholesome meal in no time.

Tender chicken thighs are browned to perfection, mingling with crisp Brussels sprouts to create a delicious medley of textures and flavors. The magic happens in the stir-fry pan, where these wholesome ingredients come together with a moreish sweet and savory sauce and a hint of garlic and ginger. Whether you're a busy professional, a home cook with limited time, or someone seeking a tasty fuss-free dinner option, Brookes' simple chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry is your ticket to a satisfying and nourishing meal. Get ready to experience the joy of creating a restaurant-worthy stir-fry — simple, satisfying, and brimming with flavor — right in your own kitchen.