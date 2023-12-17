Recipes Dish Type Stir-Fry Recipes

Simple Chicken And Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry Recipe

Chicken Brussels sprouts stir fry with rice in bowls Catherine Brookes/Mashed
By Catherine Brookes/

Add a quick and flavorful meal to your cooking repertoire with our simple chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry. Packed with protein and vibrant veggies, this easy stir-fry by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is a testament to the beauty of simplicity in the kitchen. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a delicious and wholesome meal in no time.

Tender chicken thighs are browned to perfection, mingling with crisp Brussels sprouts to create a delicious medley of textures and flavors. The magic happens in the stir-fry pan, where these wholesome ingredients come together with a moreish sweet and savory sauce and a hint of garlic and ginger. Whether you're a busy professional, a home cook with limited time, or someone seeking a tasty fuss-free dinner option, Brookes' simple chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry is your ticket to a satisfying and nourishing meal. Get ready to experience the joy of creating a restaurant-worthy stir-fry — simple, satisfying, and brimming with flavor — right in your own kitchen.

Gather the ingredients for this simple chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry

Chicken and Brussels sprouts stir fry ingredients laid out Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Here's what you'll need to make this simple stir-fry. First up is the sticky sauce, made with cornstarch, rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, and sesame oil. Then you'll need a little olive oil for frying and some diced boneless skinless chicken thighs. Once these have been browned and set aside, it's time to fry the Brussels sprouts, garlic, and ginger.

Step 1: Make a cornstarch slurry

Cornstarch and vinegar mixture in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

In a small bowl, mix together cornstarch and rice vinegar to make a slurry.

Step 2: Mix up the stir-fry sauce

Stir fry sauce in mixing bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add honey, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and cornstarch slurry to a larger bowl and mix well. Set aside.

Step 3: Heat some oil

Oil heating in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Place 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.

Step 4: Cook chicken

Diced chicken frying in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add diced chicken and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Set aside.

Step 5: Stir-fry the sprouts

Brussels sprouts frying in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add Brussels sprouts to the same pan and stir-fry until tender and slightly charred, about 10 minutes.

Step 6: Add garlic and ginger

Brussels sprouts frying in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add garlic and ginger and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.

Step 7: Stir in the chicken and sauce

Chicken and Brussels sprouts stir fry in pan Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Return chicken to the pan along with the soy sauce mixture. Reduce heat to low and stir until ingredients are heated through and coated in sauce.

Step 8: Serve and garnish

Chicken and Brussels sprouts stir fry in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Serve stir-fry over rice and garnished with chopped green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.

Can I switch up the ingredients in this chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry?

Chicken and Brussels sprouts stir fry forked out of bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

No problem! Brookes' chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry is a versatile canvas for your culinary creativity. Feel free to customize the ingredients to suit your taste preferences or make use of what's available in your kitchen.

If you're in the mood for an extra burst of color and nutrition, consider adding a rainbow of bell peppers or some thinly sliced carrots. For a touch of sweetness, toss in some snap peas or broccoli florets. You can also experiment with different proteins, like shrimp or tofu, for a variation on the chicken. Whether you're a fan of a spicy kick or prefer a milder taste, adjusting the seasonings or introducing a splash of your favorite sauce can make this dish uniquely yours. So, go ahead and get creative in the kitchen — switch up the ingredients, play with the flavors, and make this stir-fry a reflection of your personal cooking style.

How should I store leftover chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry?

Chicken and Brussels sprouts stir fry in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Don't let those delicious leftovers go to waste! Storing any extra stir-fry is a breeze, ensuring you can savor the flavors for another delightful meal.

Once your stir-fry has cooled to room temperature, transfer any remaining portions into airtight containers. Refrigerate the containers promptly to keep the ingredients fresh. Brookes does not recommend freezing this dish, as that may compromise its texture (nobody like a soggy sprout!).

When reheating, opt for methods that preserve the crispiness of the Brussels sprouts and the succulence of the chicken. A quick toss in a hot skillet or wok will revive the stir-fry's vibrant flavors. If you're reheating in the microwave, consider adding a sprinkle of water to maintain moisture.

Stored properly, your leftover chicken and Brussels sprouts stir-fry can be a convenient and delicious option for busy days. So, embrace the ease of reheating and enjoy this flavorful dish all over again.

Simple Chicken And Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
With just one pan and a handful of pantry staples, it couldn't be easier to whip up this saucy stir-fry with chicken and Brussels sprouts.
Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
20
minutes
Servings
3
servings
Chicken and Brussels sprouts stir fry in bowl
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, diced
  • 2 heaping cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1-inch chunk ginger, minced
Optional Ingredients
  • Rice, for serving
  • Chopped green onion, for garnish
  • Sesame seeds, for garnish
Directions
  1. In a small bowl, mix together cornstarch and rice vinegar to make a slurry.
  2. Add honey, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and cornstarch slurry to a larger bowl and mix well. Set aside.
  3. Place 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
  4. Add diced chicken and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Set aside.
  5. Add Brussels sprouts to the same pan and stir-fry until tender and slightly charred, about 10 minutes.
  6. Add garlic and ginger and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.
  7. Return chicken to the pan along with the soy sauce mixture. Reduce heat to low and stir until ingredients are heated through and coated in sauce.
  8. Serve stir-fry over rice and garnished with chopped green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 515
Total Fat 37.4 g
Saturated Fat 8.6 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 148.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 16.6 g
Dietary Fiber 2.6 g
Total Sugars 7.2 g
Sodium 1,017.6 mg
Protein 28.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended