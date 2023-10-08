Sesame Oil Is More Versatile Than You Might Think

Sesame oil isn't just for stir-fries and salads. The untapped potential of this simple pantry staple can add some variety and excitement to your culinary life.

Sesame oil is made from sesame seeds and originated in India. For centuries, this oil has been a staple in various global cuisines due to its unique flavor profile and versatility in the kitchen. It's commonly used in cooking for its distinctive flavor and high smoke point of 410 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it suitable for high-temperature cooking, like searing salmon.

There are two primary types of sesame oil: light and dark. Light sesame oil is made from raw sesame seeds and has a mild, nutty taste. It's often used as a salad dressing base and for stir-frying and sautéing. Dark sesame oil, on the other hand, is produced from toasted sesame seeds; this gives it a more intense and robust taste. The staple is used in countless dishes all across the Asian continent and gives other flavors richness and depth.

Sesame oil is often described as rich and toasty, and its flavor remains pronounced when it's used as a seasoning or finishing oil, like in classic vegetable lo mein or other noodle dishes. Compared to other oils with similar ingredients, sesame oil stands alone: Peanut oil has a much more neutral taste, olive oil is distinctive for its fruity and grassy notes, and sunflower oil lacks sesame's robust flavor qualities.