You're Making A Mistake By Not Adding Sugar To Pancakes

Whether you want to admit it or not, we're all on team sweet breakfast at the end of the day. It's hard to resist a bite of pancake when the person sitting next to you at brunch offers, especially when the pancakes are the perfect thickness and color, and have a golden-brown rim. There's no need for pancakes to be overly sweet, though, and it's nice to be able to control the amount of maple syrup on top. If you like your pancakes on the less-sweet side, you might be tempted to cut out the sugar from your recipe altogether, but ultimately, it's a mistake to not add sugar to pancakes. Even the smallest amount matters.

To achieve pancakes you'll want to make every morning, sugar makes all the difference, as it's the sole factor in the caramelization process. Sugar reacts with the stove's heat to create a golden-brown pancake that's crispy around the edges. The pancake doesn't necessarily need the sweetness — rather, it needs the extra bit of crunch that takes it from sad and floppy to worthy of the finest maple syrup. Much like a crème brûlée's caramelized top, pancakes will also benefit from the deep, burnt flavor that caramelized sugar imparts.