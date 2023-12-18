Frozen Sweet Potato Brands, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweet potatoes are a holiday classic, but all that peeling and chopping can be a pain. Frozen sweet potatoes are a convenient addition to your culinary arsenal, offering pre-peeled and diced versatility straight from the freezer. Most frozen raw sweet potatoes are flash-frozen to capture their peak taste. Other brands roast and then freeze their sweet potatoes for convenience.

These frozen gems elevate your side dish game or add body to your favorite curries. Or, consider mashing them with butter and cinnamon for more traditional holiday fare, transforming them into a sophisticated dish. However, as we found out, not all frozen sweet potatoes are created equal. By evaluating customer reviews, we generated a curated ranking of frozen sweet potatoes — from the worst to the best. This list will help you make the best choice when selecting your frozen veggie so that your culinary game is sweet and your sweet potato recipes turn out great.