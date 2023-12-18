Frozen Sweet Potato Brands, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sweet potatoes are a holiday classic, but all that peeling and chopping can be a pain. Frozen sweet potatoes are a convenient addition to your culinary arsenal, offering pre-peeled and diced versatility straight from the freezer. Most frozen raw sweet potatoes are flash-frozen to capture their peak taste. Other brands roast and then freeze their sweet potatoes for convenience.
These frozen gems elevate your side dish game or add body to your favorite curries. Or, consider mashing them with butter and cinnamon for more traditional holiday fare, transforming them into a sophisticated dish. However, as we found out, not all frozen sweet potatoes are created equal. By evaluating customer reviews, we generated a curated ranking of frozen sweet potatoes — from the worst to the best. This list will help you make the best choice when selecting your frozen veggie so that your culinary game is sweet and your sweet potato recipes turn out great.
7. Great Value Sweet Potatoes
Great Value is one of Walmart's private-label brands. It covers a wide range of budget-friendly products, including groceries, household items, and more. Great Value products are designed to offer customers an affordable option while maintaining quality. Walmart markets its Great Value Sweet Potatoes as a nutritious side dish that can be steamed in the bag or cooked on the stovetop. The brand emphasizes its value and quality (when bought online, the product is $0.19/ounce in our area).
While the product is noted as a best seller on Instacart, Great Value's frozen sweet potatoes only receive 2.9 out of 5 stars on Walmart's website. That said, reviews are pretty evenly split between five (44) and one (52). Positive reviews emphasize convenience and value for price; negative reviews highlight a terrible texture and the product sometimes arriving moldy. So, while many Great Value products are indeed a great value, frozen sweet potatoes may not be one of them.
6. Coconut King Diced Purple Sweet Potato
Coconut King Inc. positions itself as a brand that produces "Tropical fruit products that are versatile and convenient to enjoy." Its frozen purple sweet potatoes are the only ones of that color on this list. Note that these are purple sweet potatoes, not regular purple potatoes, which taste totally different. Nor are they ube, which is a type of purple yam.
Coconut King suggests adding its purple sweet potato to smoothies and vegan meals for a colorful, nutritious boost. These potatoes are meant to be convenient, having been gently steamed and then diced. The brand also hopes customers will enjoy the unique pop of color the potatoes add to their dishes.
While Instacart didn't have a rating for these potatoes, they are listed as a popular item. Because they didn't have a specific rating and might be a bit harder to track down depending on where you live, we've ranked them on the lower side of the list despite the lack of bad reviews.
5. Birds Eye Brown Sugar Sweet Potatoes
Birds Eye Steam Fresh Brown Sugar Sweet Potatoes are one of the few flavored potato cubes on our list. A well-known brand in the frozen food industry, Birds Eye was started by Clarence Birdseye, an entrepreneur. He helped revolutionize the industry by coming up with the idea of flash-freezing vegetables for sale.
The brand's sweet potatoes are flash-frozen, come in a 9-ounce bag, and don't contain artificial colors or flavors. You can cook them in the bag. On average, customers love them, rating them a 4.4 out of 5 on Birds Eye's website. Some highlights of reviews include "yum" and "light and delicious!" However, other customers have cited difficulty locating the product in stores or have found carrots mixed into the package. Note that the quality of the product received a 4.8 rating on average, but the value only received a 4.4, meaning the taters may be a little spendy. The sweet potatoes are a popular item on Instacart.
4. Pictsweet Farms Sweet Potatoes
Pictsweet Farms has been family-owned and run since 1945. It offers a variety of frozen produce products, including ones specifically for grilling and others just for air frying. Pictsweet sells many types of frozen sweet potatoes, from fries to patties to bites. For this article, we're looking at its plain sweet potatoes and sweet potatoes for roasting. Neither product is microwavable, but customers on Amazon give the latter a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. They say the size of the sweet potatoes is good (roughly that of a tater tot) and that they roast nicely. However, some customers complain of rotten or slimy pieces entering the bags.
Pictsweet says its frozen roasting vegetables "are specially prepared for roasting." They can be prepared in 20 minutes without the consumer having to do any "cleaning, peeling, or cutting." Pictsweet recommends boiling its plain sweet potatoes on the stovetop.
3. Cascadian Farm Fire Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Next up is Cascadian Farm's Fire Roasted Sweet Potatoes. General Mills owns Cascadian Farm, a brand known for its commitment to organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices. The brand originated in the Cascadia region of the United States.
The brand fire roasts its organic sweet potatoes, "adding a subtle smokiness" to the naturally sweet vegetable. Another "best seller" on Instacart, these taters were recognized as one of Parent Magazine's Best 25 Frozen Foods. The publication says it chooses foods by "scanning the shelves for the coolest, easiest, and most delicious things to feed your family."
They have a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. Customers say they are their "go-to comfort food" and "this just makes my life easier." One detractor declares they've composted them and requested a refund, so your mileage may vary. It is important to note that these are pricier sweet potatoes, coming in at $5.99 at the writer's local Sprouts.
2. Good & Gather Frozen Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Good & Gather is a private-label food and beverage brand from Target. Launched in 2019, Good & Gather is designed to provide Target customers with high-quality and affordable options across various food categories and dietary preferences. The brand's Frozen Roasted Sweet Potatoes are preservative-free, pre-cut, and microwaveable.
These sweet potatoes received a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Target's website. Some customers say they're so good they don't want to recommend them for fear Target will run out. At $0.22 an ounce, these are an excellent bang for your buck. Another customer says not only do they love the sweet potatoes, but their dog does, too. The few one-star reviews mention an odd aftertaste.
If you are considering picking these up at Target, consider a few of the other best things from the Good & Gather brand. Among our favorites are its oat milk, diced tomatoes, and original beef jerky.
1. Stahlbush Island Farms Sweet Potatoes
Stahlbush Island Farms specializes in frozen fruits and vegetables, organic farming, non-GMO crops, and eco-friendly initiatives. The brand operates its own farm in Oregon, where it implements sustainable practices such as crop rotation, cover cropping, and the use of renewable energy. Stahlbush also focuses on water conservation and responsible waste management. So, besides having good frozen sweet potatoes, it's a pretty cool company.
You can purchase Stalhbush Island Farms Sweet Potatoes in many grocery stores or directly from the company website. Be prepared to part with a pretty penny — a 10-ounce bag will cost you $5.68. But that bag apparently means quality. At Sprouts on Instacart, the product has a 5 out of 5 stars and a 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon. Positive reviews say, "Better than regular sweet potato — how?" and "Stahlbush Island Farms for the win!" These sweet potatoes have a total of 1,333 ratings. Only 99 are three or below, making these the clear winners in the frozen sweet potato contest.
Our methodology
To establish our ranking, we evaluated frozen sweet potato cubes suitable for cooking, emphasizing minimal processing, including some pre-roasted ones. The ranking order was determined by considering availability ratings expressed in consumer reviews, using a scale of X/5 stars on various online platforms. In some cases, we took price and number of reviews into consideration.