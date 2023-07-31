30 Best Sweet Potato Recipes
With a vibrant orange color, soft flesh when cooked, and a savory yet sugary taste, sweet potatoes are a ridiculously good root vegetable. Bringing out the sweetness complements the subtlety of the flavors in the vegetable, making maple syrup and sweet potatoes a must-try combo. Spices that add fragrance and heat are also perfect culinary companions to sweet potatoes, lifting savory flavors. One of the best ways you can enjoy this vegetable is to roast it so that it browns and caramelizes. And there are plenty of recipes that call for cubed sweet potatoes to be boiled and then mashed. Nobody is knocking regular potatoes. And while sweet potatoes are higher in carbs, fat, and calories, they are still a nutritious choice. Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins, and they also have higher amounts of iron and calcium. Plus, they taste terrific. Here are 30 best sweet potato recipes to try.
Fully Loaded Baked Sweet Potatoes
You've heard of loaded baked potatoes with cheese and bacon. But what about loaded baked sweet potatoes with marshmallows? If that's not sweet enough, you also add butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon for this quirky recipe. You can serve these potatoes as a side with a savory main course, such as a Thanksgiving-style turkey dinner. As the butter caramelizes under the broiler, keep an eye on the marshmallows. Mini marshmallows are great to melt until they are gooey and browned, but they quickly burn after a couple of minutes.
Sweet Potato Fritters
If you're a fan of food that's sweet and salty, as well as crispy and soft, then these sweet potato fritters hit the spot. There are so many ways to serve these baked beauties. Try them with a fried egg in the morning or a salad at lunch. You can snack on them too with a dip such as sour cream, mayo, or ketchup. The important step with this recipe is to squeeze the grated sweet potatoes so that they are as dry as possible and can crunch up nicely in the oven.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Fritters
15-Minute Loaded Sweet Potatoes
Don't ignore the idea of a loaded sweet potato because you're short on time during the week. There's a quick way to bake them, which is to not bake them at all. You cook them in the microwave instead. There's no extra time spent broiling either. Once they are fork-tender, just add the fillings. To let those toppings really sink into the fluffiness, use a fork to slightly mash the potato's insides. Try them with a Greek yogurt, corn, and black bean combo and some chopped chives. Sour cream works well too.
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
Let's face it. Fries are moreish, whether they are the thick, soft-centered ones you might serve with steak or French-style matchstick ones that are super crunchy. If you've never tried them, imagine how splendid crispy sweet potato fries are. They give you that carb satisfaction, with a touch of sweetness, except there isn't any deep-frying for this recipe. You bake them in the oven instead. Adding seasoned cornstarch helps them crisp up as does using the convection roast setting on your oven. Charred ends are normal for this type of fries.
Recipe: Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
Classic Sweet Potato Pie
If you love the idea of a dessert pie that's actually made with veggies, then a sweet potato filling is the perfect choice. It's comforting, with a creamy texture, and the maple syrup elevates the sweetness by adding an extra flavor along with vanilla essence. You can sprinkle a little cinnamon into the mix if you like too. Use leftover baked sweet potatoes for this recipe as they need to be cooked. Avoid canned ones as the texture won't be right. Serve with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream.
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Pie
Baked Cajun Sweet Potato Fries
What's better than a sweet potato fry with a spicy kick? The beauty of this recipe is that you bake the fries rather than fry them. They are wonderfully crispy. That's because you coat them in olive oil before baking. Keeping the peel on also adds some extra texture and flavor and makes them super nutritious. Cajun spices are a magnificent match for the sweetness. Don't be tempted to pop them in the oven before the correct temperature is reached — waiting gives you a crispy and soft contrast.
Recipe: Baked Cajun Sweet Potato Fries
Baked Sweet Potatoes
Aside from the soft, fluffiness inside a baked sweet potato, the skin is so tasty. It's also incredibly good for you, so you might want to seek out organic veggies if you're eating everything for a cleaner food experience. To get the skins to turn crispy, it's best to avoid wrapping them in foil. A good tip is to rub them with oil before they go in the oven. Check for doneness by squeezing them with a clean cloth to see if they are soft enough. When done, add whatever toppings you like.
Recipe: Baked Sweet Potatoes
Simple Baked Sweet Potatoes
When you're serving up a tender piece of roast meat or a cold slice of ham, a hot baked potato with a pat of butter melting in the middle is pairing perfection. Instead of a regular potato, though, you can add some sweetness and a lower glycemic index with a baked sweet potato. Sour cream and herbs offer a refreshing taste, or you can enhance the flavor with some honey. A meaty chili makes for a lovely topping, or if you want a cool filling, you might try some tuna mayonnaise.
Recipe: Simple Baked Sweet Potatoes
Creamy Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed potatoes always taste better at a restaurant. However, you can't beat creamy mashed sweet potatoes made at home. You can mash the boiled root veg until it's super-smooth or give it a bit of texture. Either way, butter and half and half give the mash its creamy taste. And the perfect ingredient to lift the earthy flavor is a drizzle or more of maple syrup. Not only do you stir these luxury additions into the mash, but you can add the butter and syrup on top to finish as well.
Recipe: Creamy Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Praline Sweet Potatoes
Do mashed sweet potatoes with a crunchy praline topping as part of a roast dinner sound delicious? Of course, they do, so grab some butter, vanilla essence, sugar, and brown sugar, plus some eggs and flour to make this sweet-savory dish. The crumble-style layer on top is simple to make with some pecans, giving the recipe a nutty texture and taste. It sure beats a simple serving of veggies on the side, and it's great when paired with meat and gravy. It's also ideal at a family meal table where everyone digs in.
Recipe: Praline Sweet Potatoes
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
This sweet potato side is super versatile. It's great with eggs in the morning or in a healthy lunchtime Buddha bowl. And if you mix in some other ingredients, such as black beans, you've got yourself a nutritious salad. What makes this recipe special is coating the sweet potato cubes in date syrup before roasting them in the oven. Not only does this boost the sweetness, but it also deepens the flavor as it caramelizes. If you love these extra crispy, then broiling them after they're cooked makes all the difference.
Recipe: Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
One-Pot Sweet Potato Curry
If you are among the many one-pot fans out there when it comes to home cooking, then this creamy, coconut milk curry dish is definitely worth adding to your recipe repertoire. Flavor-wise, it's got it all, from the sweetness of the star vegetable to the heat of the curry, ginger, and garlic, and plus there's an acidic blast of lime juice. The neutral flavor of rice is an excellent pairing for any curry. However, if you want to go easy on the carbs, steamed broccoli or a salad goes well too.
Recipe: One-Pot Sweet Potato Curry
Sweet Potato Casserole
While this casserole bakes in the oven, you pre-cook the sweet potatoes in the microwave first. It's a real time-saver. And once the microwave is done, you can easily peel off the skins too. This recipe has a crunchy pecan topping that complements the sweetness of the dish. You can use walnuts instead if you prefer or if that's all you've got. Be sure not to skip the salt in this recipe — it brings some balance in flavors so this is a sweet, savory dish and not too much like a dessert.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole
Healthy Sweet Potato Quesadillas
There's something delightful about these quesadillas. The fact that you make the filling from blended sweet potato and mashed garbanzo beans adds a healthy essence. For a spicy boost, you stir cumin into the mix along with sriracha or some other hot sauce such as Cholula. You don't need any cheese for this recipe, as slices of avocado bring the creaminess. Once you've spread the mixture onto your flour tortillas, it's so simple to pan-fry them. Cut and serve with a sprinkling of cilantro. You can also include salsa and guac.
Recipe: Healthy Sweet Potato Quesadillas
Tempura
Crispy batter-coated slices of sweet potato are incredible, especially with tempura shrimp and other veggies. Dust the sliced veg with flour before dipping it in the batter, and fry in batches. That way the sweet potato slices won't stick together, and overcrowding won't lower the temperature either. Use chopsticks or tongs to take out the crunchy fried morsels. There's no better way to enjoy this Asian-style dish than with a dipping sauce made from dashi, mirin, sugar, water. and soy sauce. Grated daikon radish and a few chopped scallions finish off this superb snack or sharing dish.
Recipe: Tempura
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Before grabbing a handful of potato chips from a bag, consider making your own. You're going to be wowed by this recipe and the fact that there's no deep frying. And the taste of sweet potatoes, instead of regular potatoes, adds a deliciously light sweetness. While you don't need any special ingredients — just olive oil, salt, black pepper, and oregano — you could do with a specific bit of kitchen kit: a mandoline. You need this to thinly slice the sweet potatoes for the right amount of crispiness.
Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Sweet Potato Salad
Forget the same old ingredients next time you make a salad. Roast sweet potato cubes, and then toast chickpeas with cumin in a pan. This lightly spiced dish is scrumptious with citrus, garlic, and tahini dressing drizzled on top. If you prefer a runny tahini, just add more water so that you can create a loose consistency without ruining the taste. Red onion adds a wonderful color along with chopped parsley. A great way to serve this warm salad is on a bed of green leaves with some sunflower seeds scattered on top.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Salad
Sweet Potato Brownies
No one is going to judge if you hide the fact that the brownies your youngsters are devouring are actually made from a vegetable. It's still a treat. Sweet potatoes don't just give these divine dessert squares some nutrition, but they also create a scrummy, gooey texture. Instead of adding butter and eggs, this recipe uses peanut butter to bind the sweet potato with unsweetened cocoa powder and flour. A stand mixer is ideal for incorporating all the ingredients. And you can always tell the kids that this recipe includes mini chocolate chips.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies
Easy Red Lentil Soup
Sweet potatoes and red lentils have the makings for a fabulous fall soup that's warming without being too hearty. Less is more with this recipe, with tinned tomatoes and cumin added to the blended ingredients. If you want to make this a plant-based dish, then swap out the chicken broth for a vegetable stock instead. There's already some paprika, but you can create some heat with black pepper and red pepper. Because you toss all the ingredients into the pot at the same time, this means it's super easy to make.
Recipe: Easy Red Lentil Soup
Veggie-Packed Barbecue Casserole
If you love barbecue chicken casserole, then chances are you'll be down for this variation with extra veggies. As well as sautéing red bell pepper and onion, you roast cubes of sweet potato. This veggie layer is topped with shredded chicken in a sauce and finished with some shredded cheddar on top. You can use a honey barbecue sauce or a spicy variety if you prefer. Either way, you mix it with whipped cream cheese for a velvety texture. Taste how the sweet potatoes shine, giving a glorious consistency to this dish.
Recipe: Veggie-Packed Barbecue Casserole
Easy Moroccan Pumpkin Stew
It's true that a lot of pumpkin recipes are from the U.S., but this one adds some fragrant spicy notes with a distinctly Moroccan flavor. The sweet potato is the perfect soft vegetable for this stew. Don't stop there with the veggies, as there are also carrots and kale, along with garbanzo beans, onions, and tomatoes. Raisins add some more sweetness, with a squirt of lime juice to finish this hearty dish. If you want to speed up the cooking time, just dice the sweet potato and pumpkin into smaller pieces.
Recipe: Easy Moroccan Pumpkin Stew
Roasted Sweet Potato And Black Bean Tacos
If you didn't know it already, cumin pairs perfectly with sweet potato. It adds a subtly spiced flavor. Another great food match with roasted sweet potato is black beans. Combine these ingredients as part of a tasty veggie filling that contrasts well with crunchy taco shells. There's nothing wrong with a bit of tradition though. Feel free to top these with salsa and guac. Or come up with your own toppings. Save any leftover mixture for a soft flour tortilla wrap for a Mexican-themed variation.
Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Next time you have a cookout, toss some of these sweet potato wedges onto the grill. The chargrilled lines and smoky taste, along with a dusting of paprika, create a side or snack that's unbelievably good. Forget fries or chips. A good burger or hot dog deserves these veggie bad boys. You can also cook them in the oven or use a cast iron grill pan. They are so moreish with just ketchup and fabulous with aioli or chipotle sauce. As a guide, one sweet potato should give you eight wedges.
Recipe: Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Roasted Root Vegetable Soup
Any dish that combines sweet potatoes with butternut squash, carrots, and parsnips is a winner taste-wise and nutrient-wise. The sweet, fragrant flavor of thyme permeates this thick soup. How smooth you want it is up to you, so blend it to the consistency that you prefer — from hearty to velvety. Add a sprig of fresh thyme and some crunchy croutons to each bowl when you serve. This soup tastes great with a sandwich on the side for lunch. And don't forget to batch cook and freeze some for future suppertimes.
Recipe: Roasted Root Vegetable Soup
Candied Yams
In the U.S. sweet potatoes are also called yams, and this recipe gives them an even sweeter taste with a buttery maple syrup sauce. Warmth comes from nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and cinnamon, with fresh rosemary adding a fragrant, earthy note. Cut the sweet potato slices at an angle so that they are longer and there's more surface to soak up the sweet sauce. Once they are arranged in a casserole pot, cover them with foil for most of the cooking time so that the liquid doesn't evaporate. Then finish browning them with the foil off.
Recipe: Candied Yams
Sweet Candied Yams With Marshmallows
You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy these gooey marshmallow-topped sweet candied yams. Butter and brown sugar elevate the sweetness of the sweet potatoes to give this dish a moreish quality. It looks and tastes like a real treat, making it a perfect side to present for holiday meals and special dinners. While this is a praise-worthy dish, the recipe is easy to follow. In fact, it's probably no more complex than making s'mores. Spread the marshmallows evenly so they cover the sweet potatoes when they melt.
Caribbean Fufu
This recipe is made with real yams, which are white-colored and starchier than sweet potatoes. However, if you pick up yams that are really sweet potatoes, it's not an issue as they are just as good for this dish. It's basically mashed cooked vegetables mixed with olive oil and salt and then rolled into balls. The garnish on the outside is pepper and parsley, but chives and cilantro are good choices too. Fufu is delicious with a rich stew, or even in it, or add a few balls — dumpling style — to a chili.
Recipe: Caribbean Fufu
Veggie-Filled Japchae
You might be wondering where the sweet potatoes are in this classic Asian stir-fry. You add bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, and red onion to your pan, with some spinach too. Meanwhile, the flavor comes from soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar, with some garlic in the mix. So that just leaves the noodles, right? It's a Korean culinary tradition to use sweet potato noodles. The bright colors are bold and beautiful, and the taste is terrific. Serve with chili oil on the side for a kick, or drizzle some over the finished bowl of goodies.
Recipe: Veggie-Filled Japchae
Cheesy Sweet Potato Balls
Got some leftover sweet potato mash? You have to try this recipe and taste how spectacular these cheesy sweet potato balls are. They make a perfect snack that's crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, with mozzarella and cottage cheese adding the goo factor. There's not much more to making this dish than blitzing the sweet potato in a food processor with the two types of cheese and some brown rice. Instead of deep-frying, as you might do with regular potato balls, you bake these in the oven instead.
Recipe: Cheesy Sweet Potato Balls
Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
The toppings that you stuff into a baked sweet potato are what defines your dish. And this recipe suggests plenty of ingredients and flavors to pep up the fluffy orange flesh of this superb root vegetable. There's nothing wrong with buying guac and pico de gallo from the store either. Other fillings you can try include Mexican shredded cheese, canned corn, and black beans. Or what about sour cream, green onions, and a crushed tortilla chip on top? Following the same theme, you might like some sautéed peppers and onions or meat.
Recipe: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes