Erewhon's Latest Smoothie Collab With Olivia Rodrigo Looks Very 'Good 4 U'
Sure, Olivia Rodrigo may have been sarcastic when she sang, "good for you; you look happy and healthy," in her hit 2021 song. But her new Erewhon smoothie may have people saying it earnestly to its drinkers. Hailey Bieber started a new trend with her Erewhon smoothie in 2022, and now it's another it girl's turn to change the smoothie world.
On December 15th, Erewhon announced its collaboration with Rodrigo and popular kombucha brand Health-Ade. Together, the brands and the pop star have created a smoothie aptly named "good 4 ur GUTS". The name, of course, is a play on the musician's song "good 4 u" and her album "GUTS", and kombucha's reputation for being beneficial for gut health. The tasty-sounding smoothie includes Health-Ade's Pomegranate Kombucha, which is full of probiotics to keep the digestive system healthy. The smoothie also contains strawberries, blueberries, mango, and acai, which are all fiber-rich fruits. Sprout Living Epic Protein Chocolate Maca Cacao Powder, SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree, ION Gut Support also pump up the smoothie's nutritional value. In addition to being "good 4 u", the smoothie is meant to taste good, too. Avocado and Minor Figures Oatmilk helps to give the smoothie a creamy texture, and Nature Nate's Pure Organic Honey, dates, and coconut whip supply extra sweetness.
The good 4 ur GUTS smoothie aims to do a lot of good
Starting December 15th, you can snag a Good 4 ur GUTS smoothie at any Erewhon Market location. The smoothies will be available through January 14. The LA-based supermarket chain is known for its organic offerings and its commitment to healthy products. So, it's no surprise that this smoothie aims to pack plenty of health benefits into one cup. Thanks to Olivia Rodrigo's influence, though, the Good 4 ur GUTS smoothie is good for more than just your body.
The 16 oz smoothie will set you back $18 – and some of the proceeds from this beverage will go to Olivia Rodrigo's own non-profit organization, Fund 4 Good. Rodrigo first launched Fund 4 Good in October 2023. That month, the pop star told People that the organization's "initiative is to raise awareness for certain groups that are championing women's issues in America and all of the other territories I'm going to." The star added, "I'm very excited, and I think it's going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience. Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare." So, it sounds like Rodrigo is hoping that her Erewhon smoothie does some good for fans' tastebuds and the world.