Erewhon's Latest Smoothie Collab With Olivia Rodrigo Looks Very 'Good 4 U'

Sure, Olivia Rodrigo may have been sarcastic when she sang, "good for you; you look happy and healthy," in her hit 2021 song. But her new Erewhon smoothie may have people saying it earnestly to its drinkers. Hailey Bieber started a new trend with her Erewhon smoothie in 2022, and now it's another it girl's turn to change the smoothie world.

On December 15th, Erewhon announced its collaboration with Rodrigo and popular kombucha brand Health-Ade. Together, the brands and the pop star have created a smoothie aptly named "good 4 ur GUTS". The name, of course, is a play on the musician's song "good 4 u" and her album "GUTS", and kombucha's reputation for being beneficial for gut health. The tasty-sounding smoothie includes Health-Ade's Pomegranate Kombucha, which is full of probiotics to keep the digestive system healthy. The smoothie also contains strawberries, blueberries, mango, and acai, which are all fiber-rich fruits. Sprout Living Epic Protein Chocolate Maca Cacao Powder, SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree, ION Gut Support also pump up the smoothie's nutritional value. In addition to being "good 4 u", the smoothie is meant to taste good, too. Avocado and Minor Figures Oatmilk helps to give the smoothie a creamy texture, and Nature Nate's Pure Organic Honey, dates, and coconut whip supply extra sweetness.