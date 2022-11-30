Hailey Bieber Starts A New Trend With Her Erewhon Smoothie

According to the Good Instincts podcast on Spotify, Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie has caused elevated interest in sea moss gel. Per Healthier Steps, sea moss gel can be helpful for reducing wrinkles, boosting energy levels, and strengthening your immune system. Though it's just now increasing in popularity in America, sea moss gel has been used in Chinese medicine for decades as a way to treat arthritis among many other health-related issues.

But, are these ingredients actually as good for the skin as people have been led to believe? According to Well and Good, dietician Amy Shapiro believes they definitely could be. "This smoothie can be a healthy addition to your diet depending on your nutrition goals," Shapiro said regarding Bieber and Erewhon Market's collaboration. She adds that another benefit is that sea moss is rich in fiber, which can aid in digestion and gut health, and decreases cholesterol (per Well and Good).

So, if you're looking for a way to keep your skin and health in line, you can always use the ingredients listed on Instagram to try creating the smoothie for yourself.