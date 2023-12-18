Why Does Figgy Pudding Take So Long To Make?

Christmas dinners around the world can look very different depending on where you're celebrating. Although American and English holiday feasts both share several similar dishes, there are a few distinctions, some of which have been around for centuries. Figgy pudding, also referred to as Christmas pudding or plum pudding, is a steamed, dome-shaped cake that's been a Christmas staple in Britain since medieval times. It's undergone some major recipe changes throughout its long history, but the process of making figgy pudding at home is still a major time sink. It can take eight hours, and if you think that's too much of a wait, authenticity dictates that you should store it for a matter of weeks for the best-tasting results.

Figgy pudding is boiled, steamed, or baked. It's full of dried fruits like raisins and currants, as well as a mixture of spices, citrus zest, and a generous splash of brandy. In Christmases past, it was traditionally prepared five weeks before the holiday came around so that it could be aged in a cool, dark place. Doing so lets the alcohol soak fully into the cake, leaving families with an incredibly moist, rich dessert to gift their taste buds on Christmas day. You can, of course, follow through with this time-intensive method if you've got the right environment (and loads of patience) for the job, but it's not necessary in modern recipes. However, figgy pudding still needs to steam for multiple hours.