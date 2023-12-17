Yes, It's Okay To Eat Cold Soup Straight Out Of The Can

Get ready with us to find out if it's okay to eat cold soup straight from the can. In a TikTok video shared by the internet's proverbial Gen-Z best friend Alix Earle, the influencer revealed that she enjoys diving straight into a can of soup without heating it up. "I came home from going out last night and I just opened this up and started eating this," she explained in a TikTok with an opened can of cold Progresso soup in her hand. "And I think it's really good," she added, though her legion of followers didn't exactly agree with the "extreme hot take." One follower even went as far as calling Earle a psychopath, while another said that the idea of cold soup made their stomach turn.

Regardless of whether or not you agree with the content creator's obsession with eating cold soup from the can, you may be curious if it's safe to do so, especially since some commenters warned against and expressed concerns about botulism or food poisoning. However, in a statement sent to Mashed, Progresso's Brand Experience Manager Shannon Heine gave the thumbs up to consuming its canned soups cold or at any temperature. "Our soups provide high-quality meals without the extra prep work or cooking time needed, so we can definitely get behind this extreme hot take — even if it means no kitchen time required," she said.