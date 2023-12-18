Your Chicken Parmesan Deserves Quality Cheese

Chicken parmesan, while it might be a popular dish in Italian restaurants in the U.S., isn't the kind of thing you're going to find on restaurant menus in Italy unless they're specifically catering to American tastes (or, in a tongue-in-cheek way, to Italians who want to eat like their paesani Americani). Interestingly enough, the "parmesan" part of the name doesn't even come from the cheese, since it plays a secondary role to the mozzarella. Instead, the word "parmigiana" (later Anglicized to "parmesan") may have derived from words describing wicker wine bottles or roof slats, either or both referring in some way to the appearance of the dish.

While original chicken parmesan recipes may not have called for any cheese other than mozzarella, it's common to find them calling for the not-so-eponymous cheese today, and in this case, the linguistic mistake actually does make for a tasty addition. (Good thing the dish wasn't named after a soundalike for sardines or licorice.) Recipe developer Maren Epstein's chicken parmesan recipe, which she characterizes as something that " seems impressive even though it's easy to make," calls for quite a large amount of the stuff –- two cups in all, along with half a pound of mozzarella. With that much cheese, of course, you're going to want to make sure you're using your favorite brands of both. Quality is a very subjective measurement, so the very best cheese won't necessarily be the rarest or priciest, but rather, the one that you prefer.