Give Vegan Ramen An Umami Boost With Shiitake Mushrooms

The shiitake mushrooms, in combination with a few other ingredients (Brookes singles out the soy sauce and miso paste, in particular), provide this noodle dish with most of its savory element because tofu, while it may be a good source of plant-based protein, is singularly lacking in flavor. That being said, shiitake mushrooms aren't the only ones that are up to the job. Various mushrooms, after all, have a certain amount of umami to them.

According to The Mushroom Council, an august body that ought to know such things, shiitake mushrooms are among the more savory sorts of fungi. Still, they do not stand alone atop the list. In fact, there are three other common supermarket mushrooms also singled out as being particularly umami-rich, including crimini, portabello, and plain old white button (yep, the cheap kind). That means that if shiitakes are in short supply or else are too pricey for your weekly grocery budget, you may feel free to substitute any of these other mushrooms in your vegan noodles, although if you're buying in bulk you might want to pick out the darker ones as these are likely to be the most flavorful. If you really want some serious umami power, though, you can use rehydrated dried mushrooms in your soup since their flavor is more concentrated.