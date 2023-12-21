Lasagna Roll-Ups Make Customization In Every Bite Possible

There are many different ways to make lasagna (or lasagna-adjacent-dishes, at least), with some of them being easier than others. These lasagna roll-ups, as recipe developer Kristen Carli admits, are "more challenging than traditional lasagna and [take] a bit more time." Why, then would you want to spend the time and trouble to make them? Well, Carli says "I would argue it is more fun" to roll up lasagna than make it in layers. Even if you don't get your kicks by twirling pasta, though, this method does allow you to make a full pan of lasagna (or something similar) while catering to several different food preferences at the same time.

The way you do this is by making several different types of filling rather than using just one as Carli does here. Some could be meatless, others use a different type of meat such as sausage, while still others incorporate different vegetables than the spinach she favors. Should you choose to bake up several different types of lasagna rolls at once, though, you might want to make use of different-colored toothpicks to help tell them apart. You could also employ some sort of quadrant system so you have, say, meat to the northwest, mushrooms to the southeast, and cheese in the other two corners.