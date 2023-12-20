The Key To Making Smooth Whipped Ricotta Is A Food Processor

Whipped ricotta is a delicious delicacy that's perfect as a pasta filling or the base for a dip. It can also be sweetened for desserts or simply enjoyed on its own with some bread or crackers. Anyone who's made it at home, however, may have become frustrated by the somewhat labor-intensive process and the still-lumpy results that can sometimes occur. Fortunately, the trick to perfect whipped ricotta only requires one thing — your trusty food processor.

While old-school chefs may have been stuck with a hand mixer (or, even worse, just a whisk), modern cooks can use technology to their advantage. All you have to do is add your ricotta, plus a dash of salt and pepper, to your food processor's bowl and process until the mixture is very smooth. This usually only takes a minute or two, after which it's ready to be enjoyed immediately. This can be significantly faster than other methods, especially whipping by hand — not to mention it's a lot less tiring.