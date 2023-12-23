Classic Cranberry Oat Bars Recipe

Our classic cranberry oat bars are a delightful treat that perfectly balances sweetness and tartness. These bars, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, feature wholesome oats with the classic pairing of cranberry, all baked to golden perfection.

Combined with rich butter, flour, and the caramelized sweetness of brown sugar, the oaty mixture creates a delectable chewy base and crumbly topping that's sandwiched with oozy cranberry sauce. These are truly packed with berry flavor, both from the sauce and in the form the dried cranberry morsels studded throughout. Their tart taste adds a zing that complements the sweetness of the oat mixture, making every bite delicately balanced.

Great to whip up for gatherings with friends, afternoon snacks, or as a sweet finale to any meal, these moreish cranberry oat bars are simple to make and store well at room temperature. So get ready for a festive baking session and prepare to indulge in some cranberry deliciousness!