Classic Cranberry Oat Bars Recipe
Our classic cranberry oat bars are a delightful treat that perfectly balances sweetness and tartness. These bars, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, feature wholesome oats with the classic pairing of cranberry, all baked to golden perfection.
Combined with rich butter, flour, and the caramelized sweetness of brown sugar, the oaty mixture creates a delectable chewy base and crumbly topping that's sandwiched with oozy cranberry sauce. These are truly packed with berry flavor, both from the sauce and in the form the dried cranberry morsels studded throughout. Their tart taste adds a zing that complements the sweetness of the oat mixture, making every bite delicately balanced.
Great to whip up for gatherings with friends, afternoon snacks, or as a sweet finale to any meal, these moreish cranberry oat bars are simple to make and store well at room temperature. So get ready for a festive baking session and prepare to indulge in some cranberry deliciousness!
Gather the ingredients for classic cranberry oat bars
To make the oaty base of these tasty breakfast bars, you'll need some oats, flour, baking powder, brown sugar, salt, softened butter and vanilla extract. Dried cranberries are then mixture through, and cranberry sauce is sandwiched between layers of the oat mixture for even more fruity, tangy flavor.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare baking pan
Grease and line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.
Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the oats, flour, baking powder, brown sugar, and salt.
Step 4: Mix in the butter
Add the softened butter and vanilla and stir until you have a clumpy mixture. You can also use your hands to rub the mixture together.
Step 5: Add cranberries
Fold in the dried cranberries.
Step 6: Add half of mixture to pan
Add half of the oat mixture to your prepared baking pan and squash it down into a compact, even layer.
Step 7: Add cranberry sauce
Spoon the cranberry sauce on top and spread out in an even layer.
Step 8: Add remaining oat mixture
Crumble the remaining oat mixture on top and lightly push down.
Step 9: Bake
Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden on top.
Step 10: Cool and slice
Leave in the pan to cool completely before slicing.
What pairs well with cranberry oat bars?
These cranberry oat bars are delicious on their own, but they're also great for pairing with other sweet treats and drinks. Our go to choice is to pair the bars with a cup of hot tea or coffee. Enjoying them with a warm beverage definitely enhances the comfort factor for a cozy winter snacking experience.
To go all out and transform the cranberry-infused bars into the ultimate dessert, break a bar into chunks and place in a bowl with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. The cool, creamy texture is oh so delicious with those chewy caramelized oats and fruity cranberries. You could even add a drizzle of warm chocolate or caramel sauce for a final decadent touch. For a healthier option, swap for some Greek yogurt and add some berries for a delicious fruit-packed breakfast. Whether you opt for a dessert-style pairing or a morning treat, the classic cranberry oat bars prove to be a versatile delight.
Can you switch up the ingredients in these cranberry bars?
There's plenty of room to switch up ingredients and tailor these oat bars to your preferences. Consider playing with the dried fruit element; swap out the cranberries for raisins, chopped apricots, or even dried cherries for a unique twist. You can also incorporate a mix of nuts, such as chopped almonds or walnuts, to add a lovely crunch. For some extra indulgence, you could drizzle some dark chocolate over the bars after baking and allow this to set for a delicious rich topping.
For a wholesome variation, experiment with alternative flours like whole wheat or almond flour. This not only introduces a nutty flavor but also caters to different dietary needs. Feel free to get creative with spices — a dash of cinnamon or a hint of nutmeg can elevate the bars with warm, comforting notes. Switching up the ingredients allows you to make these bars your own, ensuring they suit your taste preferences and dietary requirements.
|Calories per Serving
|381
|Total Fat
|13.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|30.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|28.8 g
|Sodium
|86.3 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g