New Yorker Gives Away Inheritance Of 2,000 Snapple Caps

While it may seem like a foreign concept to Gen Z, before we carried personal computers around in our pockets, we found amusement in the little things, like catching a glimpse of the highly coveted shooting star on a Tootsie Pop wrapper or learning a new fact from a Snapple cap. So, in the age of nostalgia, it's not terribly surprising that when Susan and George Grimbilas offered to give away the collection of Snapple caps they inherited from George's late uncle, Strati Nicolas, people jumped at the chance to become the beneficiary.

With the help of the beloved Snapple Lady commercials, the iced tea and juice maker maintained a reputation for being a fun and interactive brand throughout the '90s. In 2002, Snapple's marketing team decided to keep the party going by printing a series of wonderfully weird and sometimes outlandish facts called "Real Facts" on their bottle tops. Like many other quirky collectors, Nicolas stored his away, tucking every Snapple cap fact he acquired away in a large planter that he kept in the corner of his living room, the New York Post reports.

After the 87-year-old passed away, leaving the contents of his home — including his collection of over 2,000 Snapple caps — to the Grimbilas, Susan posted to the Nextdoor app to find a fellow fun lover to gift the caps.