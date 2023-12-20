TikTok's Charcuter-Wreaths Bring A Festive Touch To Boring Wooden Boards

If there's one particular treat that can make any party a foodie's happy place, it's a carefully displayed charcuterie board waiting to be devoured. Creative hosts never seem to skimp on giving their platters an eye-catching layout filled with a variety of tasty morsels that blend the best savory, sweet, and salty flavors. It can be a fun task to build the perfect charcuterie board for specific holidays. One unique idea that's been circulating TikTok lately is a wreath-shaped board that looks like it would be the showstopper at any Christmas party.

Not only is this charcuter-wreath a great appetizer that will fuel the Christmas spirit of your guests throughout the night, but it's also simple to make if you know what to look for. While the possibilities are endless, there are a few main ingredients you may want to grab from the store. You could have an array of both hard and soft types of cheeses and juicy grapes or berries. You could also go for hard salami that you could fold into roses by using a glass as a base, spiced or candied nuts, and the briny taste of green olives or cornichons. Some other festive dessert-based options you might want to include are gingerbread cookies, sugared cranberries, and pomegranate seeds for a pop of holiday colors.